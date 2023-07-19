Re-Drafting Top 10 Picks from 2022 NFL Draft by SportsGrid 37 minutes ago

Roughly 15 months have passed since the 2022 NFL Draft, and after the players’ rookie seasons, much has already been learned.

Here is how the top ten would have gone if we knew then what we know now.

Original Pick: Travon Walker

Maybe Travon Walker will eventually work out, but that day hasn’t arrived. A cornerback being selected first overall feels fake in a sense, but Sauce Gardner does everything and more to be deserving of that honor. After a rookie season with not just Defensive Rookie of the Year honors but also a first-team All-Pro nod, Gardner would give Jacksonville a foundational defensive piece.

Original Pick: Aidan Hutchinson

Aidan Hutchinson finished second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting after recording 9.5 sacks, and it looks like he has all the tools to develop into an elite NFL edge rusher. While Detroit needs reinforcements in other areas of their defense, Hutchinson will be a foundational piece and vocal leader for years.

Original Pick: Derek Stingley Jr.

Like Jacksonville’s pick of Travon Walker, Derek Stingley Jr. may still become a solid NFL player, but that day isn’t here. Houston turns to Garrett Wilson in this hypothetical process. Wilson earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and should be an elite weapon for Aaron Rodgers in New York. Houston doesn’t share the same quarterback fortunes, but the hope would be that he and CJ Stroud could develop into an elite duo.

Original Pick: Sauce Gardner

With Sauce Gardner being the first overall pick, the Jets turn to Tariq Woolen to address their secondary needs. Finishing third in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting, Woolen put together an impressive campaign, tying the lead league in interceptions. Jets fans may miss Sauce’s swagger, but Woolen’s tall frame and elite speed make the drop-off in play less dramatic.

Original Pick: Kayvon Thibodeaux

If we’re looking at our recent re-drafts, our alternate universe has the Giants with Justin Jefferson on their roster, but as we see with elite NFL offenses, you need more than just one elite weapon. Chris Olave finished just 61 yards shy of Garrett Wilson’s total despite playing two fewer games. A duo of Jefferson and Olave would make life easy for Daniel Jones, something Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton, and Kenny Golladay have failed to provide.

Original Pick: Ikem Ekwonu

Luckily in the past two re-drafts, the Panthers were able to land a franchise left tackle in Andrew Thomas and a defensive cornerstone in Pat Surtain II. Now, the Panthers can let a quarterback fall into their lap. Brock Purdy proved he can win games in the NFL with his calm demeanor and efficient play, something Frank Reich will need when he gets to Carolina a year into the future.

Original Pick: Evan Neal

While we’ve provided Daniel Jones with elite pass catchers in Justin Jefferson and Chris Olave, he needs some protection. The Giants choose Ikem Ekwonu, who put up the best season of all rookie offensive linemen last year. He’ll be another foundational piece for the Giants as they redefine their offense under now-new head coach Brian Daboll.

Original Pick: Drake London

Drake London flourished in his rookie campaign, putting up north of 800 yards in an offense that struggled to find stable quarterback play. Despite Wilson and Olave being drafted ahead of him, London still has the stature and talent to excel in the NFL once Atlanta finds their quarterback.

Original Pick: Charles Cross

Seattle improved its offensive line with excellent selections in this draft’s first and third rounds, selecting two starters for the foreseeable future. While either Charles Cross or Abraham Lucas could have been the selection here, Braxton Jones put up an impressive rookie campaign in Chicago despite being a fifth-round selection and is well deserving of this spot.

Original Pick: Garrett Wilson

With New York’s two 2022 first-round picks being chosen in the top three of this re-draft, the Jets turn to Kayvon Thibodeaux to bolster their pass rush. Although Thibodeaux only produced four sacks as a rookie, many are still high on his potential development into a star off the edge.

