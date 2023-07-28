Spence vs. Crawford: Battle for Welterweight Supremacy by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The long-awaited showdown between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford is finally here. Despite the protracted build-up, some boxing enthusiasts might argue this fight should have happened two, if not five, years ago. The truth, however, is that the timing couldn’t be more perfect.

Spence, at 33, and Crawford, 35, are at their peak. They’ve recently displayed commendable performances, with Spence triumphing against the formidable Yordenis Ugas and Crawford standing tall after defeating David Avanesyan. Remarkably, Crawford has ten straight knockout victories in the welterweight division.

Indeed, the echoes of the famous Manny Pacquiao vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. bout linger, yet this match-up is a spectacle in its own right. Crawford, famously known as the quintessential boxer-puncher, possesses an uncanny ability to counterpunch with devastating precision. He lures opponents into well-set traps before launching fast, hard hits. On the other hand, Spence maintains an aggressive, forward-moving style, distinguished for being one of the best body punchers in the boxing world.

Their differing tactics make this bout all the more captivating. While Crawford’s game plan will involve strategic movement to control the range and land impactful counterpunches, Spence must maintain a steady jab, avoid Crawford’s traps, and work on his body attacks.

Interestingly, Crawford’s tendency to surrender early rounds may be an Achilles’ heel. As we’ve seen in past fights, he often finds himself behind or barely ahead on scorecards, pulling a comeback in later rounds. He can’t afford such a slow start against a relentless fighter like Spence.

However, this match’s success will hinge less on pre-fight drama and more on the quality of the fight itself. Spence vs. Crawford is about two welterweight giants battling it out in their prime – a spectacle that promises to be as captivating in reality as it is on paper.

Betting odds favor Crawford slightly at -146, while Spence is listed at +116. One thing is sure, boxing fans worldwide eagerly await the bell’s first clang in what promises to be a thrilling bout.

