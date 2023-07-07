The Jaguars Will Repeat as AFC South Winners by SportsGrid 45 minutes ago

As the 2023 NFL season is rapidly approaching, expectations are mounting for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and rightly so. The divisional favorite enters this season with a win total of 9.5, where the over carries the heavy juice at –150.

This betting stance becomes particularly convincing considering the Jaguars’ late-season surge in 2022. From a 3-7 start, as we headed into Thanksgiving, the Jags astonishingly won seven of their last nine games. The highlight? A memorable comeback that is now etched in the annals of NFL history. The Jags pulled off an awe-inspiring comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers, winning the Wild Card Round 31-30. It was a game that signaled the Jaguars’ renaissance under the stewardship of Head Coach Doug Pederson and star quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Jacksonville was unfazed by the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs during the divisional round of the playoffs. The Jaguars were only down three points heading into the fourth quarter, proving they are not a team to be dismissed lightly. While the Chiefs might have controlled much of the game, the Jaguars’ resilience and ability to keep it close down the stretch demonstrated their massive potential.

The Jaguars look poised to take another step forward; Evan Engram is back for another year with a franchise tag, Brandon Scherff fortifies the offensive line, and Christian Kirk is returning after a productive first season. The rapport between Kirk and Lawrence is steadily blossoming and appears to be an X-factor in the Jaguars’ offensive arsenal.

This roster, coupled with Pederson’s competent coaching and the addition of 13 draftees, suggests the Jaguars might prevent a drop-off and improve on last year’s successes. The return of running back Travis Etienne, whose talent potential is sky-high, further strengthens this claim.

The most crucial factor, though, comes down to the division. The ultimate test of an NFL team is its ability to overcome its divisional rivals. The Jaguars seem to be in a class of their own within their division, and the odds illustrate that at -160.

With the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts introducing new coaches and quarterbacks and the Tennessee Titans seeing a regression in talent on their roster, the Jaguars are well-placed to assert their dominance. Jacksonville’s trajectory is upward; the question is how high they can soar in the 2023 NFL season.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.