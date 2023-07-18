Top 5 Returning Centers for 2023-24 College Basketball Season by SportsGrid 5 hours ago

As the upcoming college basketball season approaches, fans eagerly anticipate the return of some of the game’s most skilled and impactful centers. These players have established themselves as formidable forces on the court and are set to make significant contributions to their respective teams in the 2023-24 season.

Let’s look at the standout centers returning to action and shaping the landscape of college basketball.

Leading the way is Zach Edey from Purdue, whose exceptional talent and performance make him undeniably the top player in college basketball. Edey is widely favored to reclaim the coveted National Player of the Year award and is the driving force behind the Boilermakers’ success on both ends of the court.

Previously with Michigan, Hunter Dickinson seeks a fresh start at Kansas after a disappointing season. With aspirations of postseason triumph, Dickinson’s decision to join the Jayhawks instantly positions them as strong contenders to top preseason polls. It showcases his hunger for success in the upcoming season.

Kyle Filipowski had Duke fans on edge following the NCAA Tournament, speculating whether he would embark on a one-and-done path. However, Filipowski ultimately opted to return to Durham for his sophomore season. He is poised to be one of the premier forwards in the ACC and will assume a prominent role as the face of the Blue Devils.

Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner stands out as one of the nation’s elite shot-blockers, consistently elevating his team’s defensive prowess. Throughout his three seasons with the Bluejays, Kalkbrenner has demonstrated remarkable improvement across various statistical categories, setting the stage for another impressive showing in his senior campaign.

5. Donovan Clingan – UConn

Donovan Clingan of UConn finds himself with much to prove. Despite his limited minutes behind Adama Sanogo, Clingan’s performance was impressive enough to earn him a spot within the top 20 centers. In the 2022-23 season, he ranked second only to Zach Edey in box plus/minus among all qualified players in the country. With Sanogo’s departure for the professional ranks, Clingan is poised to step into a more significant role in his sophomore campaign. All eyes will be on him as he aims to make a lasting impact for UConn and showcase his skills on a broader stage.

