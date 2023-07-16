Top 5 Returning Guards for 2023-24 College Basketball Season by SportsGrid 10 minutes ago

As college basketball fans eagerly await the upcoming season, we highlight some top returning guards who are set to make their mark on the court. These players possess exceptional skills, from playmaking and shooting prowess to leadership and tenacity. Get ready to witness their electrifying performances as they captivate audiences and contribute to their team’s success. Let’s delve into the world of college basketball and explore the talents of these remarkable guards.

Tyler Kolek – Marquette

Tyler Kolek’s rise during the previous season was nothing short of extraordinary. With a significant leap in scoring output and leading the Big East in assists per game, Kolek demonstrated his exceptional court vision and versatility. He possesses an innate understanding of the game, effortlessly discerning when to distribute the ball to his teammates or seize scoring opportunities for himself. Kolek is a force to be reckoned with and a player to keep a close eye on in the upcoming season.

Max Abmas – Texas

Often likened to NBA superstar Steph Curry, Max Abmas is a true showstopper in college basketball. With his limitless shooting range and underrated on-ball skills such as ball handling and playmaking, Abmas consistently mesmerizes fans with his breathtaking performances. After transferring from Oral Roberts to Texas during the offseason, he is poised to shine on the national stage and receive the recognition he deserves. Prepare to witness Abmas’s remarkable talents and enjoy the thrilling spectacle he brings to the game.

Justin Moore – Villanova

Justin Moore faced adversity last season when an Achilles injury sidelined him for a significant portion of the year. However, with an offseason dedicated to recovery, Moore is primed to return to his former self. Known for his exceptional skill set and contributions to the Villanova Wildcats, Moore’s return to complete form is eagerly anticipated by fans and experts alike. Expect his tenacity and leadership to guide the Wildcats back to the NCAA tournament in 2024.

Ryan Nembhard – Gonzaga

Ryan Nembhard garnered attention during this year’s NCAA Tournament with a standout 30-point performance, significantly bolstering his stock as a player. After deciding to transfer from Creighton, Nembhard joins the powerhouse Gonzaga Bulldogs, aiming to lead his new team to another March Madness appearance. With his explosive scoring abilities and determination on the court, Nembhard is set to make an immediate impact for the Bulldogs.

LJ Cryer – Houston

Although LJ Cryer’s defensive skills may be a concern, his offensive capabilities make him a valuable addition to the Houston Cougars. Known for his scoring prowess and versatile range of offensive moves, Cryer is a coveted talent for his new team. Under the guidance of renowned head coach Kelvin Sampson, known for his expertise in defensive strategies, Cryer has the potential to develop into a more well-rounded player. Keep an eye on Cryer’s progress as he strives to contribute to the Cougars’ success.

