Trail Blazers Not in a Rush to Move Damian Lillard

One of the most pressing questions in the NBA is, when will the Portland Trailblazers move star point guard Damian Lillard?

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski fueled the fire with a recent tweet: “Blazers GM Joe Cronin tells reporters on the Damian Lillard trade quote: If it takes months, it takes months.”

Cronin’s apparent readiness to play a long game over Lillard’s potential trade is puzzling. It contradicts his previous statements indicating regret over failing to create a winning environment for Lillard. It’s a paradoxical stance, teetering between extending an olive branch and accepting Lillard’s wish to move on.

In the past, the narrative from Portland has been overwhelmingly positive. Words like ‘building around Dame’ and commitments to making Lillard the franchise cornerstone painted a rosy future. Suddenly, however, that narrative has changed, with a bewildered fanbase in its wake. The resounding question remains, “What are we doing here?”

Now that Lillard has reportedly requested a trade, the Trailblazers must rethink their strategy. Sitting back and playing a waiting game will only push the superstar further away and keep the franchise in limbo. This indecision is detrimental not only for Lillard but also for up-and-coming talents like Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons, who could benefit from clear direction.

For the good of the franchise, Lillard’s situation needs a resolution sooner rather than later. The tension is palpable and will only escalate with time.

Betting odds reflect this growing uncertainty, with many sportsbooks shifting their lines on where Lillard might land next. As of a couple of days ago, oddsmakers favored the Miami Heat at -275 as Lillard’s next destination, followed by the Boston Celtics at +650, Brooklyn Nets at +1200, and New York Knicks at +6000. However, as this saga unfolds, these odds may change rapidly.

The Trailblazers must quickly decide their course of action to satisfy Lillard and retain their competitive edge in the fast-paced NBA landscape. If the clock continues ticking with no resolution, they risk losing more than their star point guardâ€”they risk losing their future.

