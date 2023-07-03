Trea Turner Is the Biggest MLB Fantasy Bust In 2023 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The 2023 fantasy season has had its fair share of disappointments, but one name that stands out as the biggest bust so far is Trea Turner. While other players may have underperformed, Turner’s struggles have been particularly frustrating for fantasy owners. Let’s delve deeper into the reasons behind this perceived bust and explore alternative contenders for this dubious title.

For many fantasy managers, Turner’s draft position played a significant role in their disappointment. Being selected early in drafts, often as a first-round pick, comes with high expectations. Unfortunately, Turner has failed to live up to the hype. Additionally, the players chosen after him have performed admirably, further exacerbating the frustration.

One aspect that adds to the disappointment is the personal investment in Turner. Fantasy managers like to stick to their guns and remain loyal to their chosen players. This sentiment is evident in the author’s dilemma of drafting Turner over other viable options. In hindsight, passing on players like Ronald AcuÃ±a Jr. might sting, but fantasy success depends on making the best choices with the available information.

While the season is only halfway through, the outlook for Turner may not be entirely bleak. Despite his struggles, the second base position offers some depth, allowing managers to find suitable replacements. Exploring options like Wander Franco could alleviate the impact of Turner’s underperformance.

However, it’s worth noting that Turner’s decline in perceived value is partially due to the shifting dynamics of the stolen base market. In recent years, the stolen base market has seen an influx of players with significant base-stealing potential. This has diminished Turner’s allure as a stolen base specialist, making his underperformance even more glaring.

While other players like Julio Rodriguez and Manny Machado have disappointed to some extent, Turner’s status as the number one overall pick magnifies his shortcomings. The pressure of a big contract and the transition to a new team might have altered his performance.

In conclusion, Trea Turner’s underperformance in the 2023 fantasy season has made him the biggest bust. The high draft position and the expectations associated with it, coupled with his decline in perceived value, have been disappointing for fantasy managers. However, with half the season remaining, there is still a chance for Turner to turn things around and salvage some fantasy value. Fantasy managers should remain vigilant and consider alternative options, leveraging the depth at the second base position.