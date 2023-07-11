What Can You Expect From the Houston Texans This Year?

It’s no secret that it’s been a big struggle for the Houston Texans over the last few seasons. The Texans have often been difficult to watch, but their fortunes might be different after a big draft class. For the first time in years, Houston may boast a competent offensive line that could potentially rival any in the division.

The Texans have been strategically strengthening their offensive unit over the past few years through solid drafts and player development. The retooled line is undoubtedly the backbone of the team, promising a fresh start and improved protection for a rookie quarterback in first-rounder CJ Stroud. The Ohio State prodigy comes in with an impressive collegiate career under his belt, elements that the Texans desperately need right now.

The wide receiver group has also undergone significant construction. Former Tennessee Titans’ wideout Robert Woods returns to the field after bouncing back from an ACL injury. Joining him is John Metchie III, who’s on track to make his NFL debut and is expected to be ready for training camp.

In the tight end department, the Texans have managed to snag Dalton Schultz, a solid player from the Cowboys. Adding to the offensive arsenal is Dameon Pierce in the backfield and Devin Singletary, a former Buffalo Bills running back, bringing depth and experience to the roster.

The Texans have gone through an intense off-season, rejuvenating what appeared to be a very bleak outlook on offense with strong player acquisitions and promising rookie talent. We can’t expect them to crack the top 10, but there’s a bright spark of optimism here in Houston. Building through the draft is essential in the NFL, and it looks as though the Texans are finally on track after doing just that.