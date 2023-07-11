Will the Jacksonville Jaguars Make the Postseason Again? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

After coming from behind last year and winning the AFC South, the Jacksonville Jaguars are listed at -165 to win the division again in 2023-24. According to oddsmakers, their over/under on wins stands at 9.5, with the over priced at -150. This points to a strong expectation of 10 wins or more, an improvement over their 9-8 record last season. Jacksonville put together an outstanding performance over the final eight games, helping them leapfrog a struggling Tennessee Titans group.

One player to keep an eye on is Trevor Lawrence. His first year was shaky, but he turned it around impressively last season in his sophomore campaign. Head coach Doug Pederson helped elevate his game and bring it to the next level.

Lawrence has even more offensive weapons this time around, with the debut of Calvin Ridley, who has missed a big chunk of time over the last two years. Ridley will give Lawrence another great target downfield that can make plays and come down with balls. Peterson’s coaching style leans heavily towards a spread offense, often deploying 11 personnel and occasionally four receivers with ten personnel. This heavy-spread style is enabled by the team’s depth at the receiver position.

Their defense, particularly the front seven, is looking great. However, there are still a lot of questions in the secondary, which causes concerns about their overall outlook, which will be an area to watch. If opponents want to beat the Jaguars, they’ll have to pass the football effectively.

The Jaguars are the clear favorites in the AFC South. With Peterson’s great leadership in turning the team around after the catastrophic Urban Meyer experiment, there are no signs of the team’s momentum slowing down. This talented team is not only fun to watch but also a serious contender to do damage in the AFC playoffs.

