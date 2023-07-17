WNBA Season Futures Odds and Analysis: Aces Over Everyone by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

As we dive deeper into this year’s WNBA season, it’s apparent that the betting market is presenting an intriguing landscape for the championship race. The Las Vegas Aces are the solid favorites at -340 to clinch their second consecutive WNBA championship. Trailing them in the odds race are the New York Liberty, sitting at a respectable +280. Beyond that, there is a sharp drop-off to the Connecticut Sun at 26 to 1. However, the question that looms over the season is whether it’s simply a two-team race.

In light of the recent Achilles injury suffered by Jonquel Jones, the center for the Connecticut Sun, it seems to be shaping into a two-horse race. The Sun’s misfortune, combined with the lack of confidence in the performance of teams like the Mystics and Wings, suggests a definitive divide in the league. The Wings, despite a couple of surprising victories against the Aces, still seem a distant contender.

However, there could be a couple of potential betting strategies to consider when it comes to the Liberty. Waiting to see if they drop a few more games to the Aces could potentially inflate their odds, offering a higher return on investment. Alternatively, waiting until the WNBA finals â€“ should the Liberty make it that far â€“ and then taking them plus the series spread price might offer a profitable pathway.

But shifting our attention to the season win totals, one standout team is the Atlanta Dream. Their win total stands at 20.5, with a record of 11-8 and a winning streak of six games. Despite challenging fixtures against the likes of Minnesota, Phoenix, LA, and Seattle, they need only 10 more wins to hit their mark. Given their current form, back the Dream to exceed their win total, especially with player Rhyne Howard‘s outstanding form.

On the flip side, fade the Indiana Fever. Despite their promising start, their demanding schedule and a losing streak of eight games paint a grim picture. Thus, opt for the under on the Fever’s season wins. The current landscape presents some intriguing betting opportunities for the WNBA season.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.