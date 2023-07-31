World Series Futures Odds and Analysis: Braves and Phillies Stand Out by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

World Series futures are taking shape, and some teams are emerging as clear MLB favorites. The Atlanta Braves have been particularly impressive, displaying an obnoxiously robust performance that has been nothing short of spectacular. A division rival has also shown grit and determination after a lackluster start.

Atlanta has been putting on a show with their offensive power, racking up an impressive 11 home runs in last weekend’s three-game series. With a batting average above .400 against the once-impregnable Milwaukee Brewers bullpen, the Braves have established themselves as a force to be reckoned with. The team’s power and precision have made them the clear favorite as we look toward the World Series.

Despite the dominance of the Braves, other teams still hold significant potential. One such team is the Philadelphia Phillies. With their World Series odds at 25 to 1, the Phillies need to secure their wildcard spot, but they shouldn’t be discounted just yet. Their dynamic duo of Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler arguably represents one of the most potent one-two punches in the MLB.

Outside of Shane McClanahan and Tyler Glasnow, Nola and Wheeler could be the most formidable starting duo. If the Braves were fully healthy, a combo of Max Fried and Spencer Strider would be compelling, but that’s not the current reality.

The Phillies have a certain magic in October, as demonstrated last season. If they can secure that wild card spot and leverage the potent combination of Nola and Wheeler in a series, their World Series odds could dramatically improve.

While the Atlanta Braves have been an offensive powerhouse and are the clear favorites, the Philadelphia Phillies have a dynamic duo in Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler that could shake things up as we approach the playoffs. Seeing how these futures unfold as we move closer to the postseason will be exciting.