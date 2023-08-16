2023-24 Premier League Relegation: Favorite, Contender, Long Shot by SportsGrid 45 minutes ago

A new Premier League season is underway, and with that, a trio of new clubs have entered the top flight of English soccer with hopes of staying afloat following promotion. Luton Town, Sheffield United, and Burnley each kicked off the season with a defeat, but there is ample time to right the ship and find success throughout the season.

To give an outlook of what the relegation battle may look like, we provide a few pointers within the relegation market on BetMGM.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Favorite: Luton Town (-355)

One of the smallest clubs the Premier League has ever seen, Luton Town is making its top-flight debut this season. They are the clear favorites to return to the Championship at season’s end, and we can see why. The Hatters scored just the eighth-most goals in the Championship a season ago, and struggling to find the net in the Premier League will set you up for immediate failure and imminent relegation. We’re not sure laying this price is the best option, but there is plenty of reason to believe Luton Town’s stay will be short-lived.

Contender: Sheffield United (-225)

Sheffield United is not far removed from Premier League success. Just four seasons ago, the Blades finished ninth in the table under Chris Wilder and looked to be the newest mainstay in England’s top flight. After being relegated the following season, the club returned with hopes of making a more extended stay. With a solid combination of Premier League experience, youth, and an ambition to make some noise ahead of the summer window’s closing, we aren’t a fan of backing the Blades to go back down at this price.

Long-Shot: Burnley (+400)

We believe Burnley is getting this favoritism in the futures market based on their dominant showing in the Championship last year. But many fans will remember Norwich City taking first place in the Championship back in 2021 and proceeding to finish last in the Premier League the following season. While this isn’t the same Burnley relegated 14 months ago, the inexperience of manager Vincent Kompany and the team’s recent promotion makes us feel like there is some value on this beefy price.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.