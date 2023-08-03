3 Baltimore Ravens To Watch for on Offense by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Baltimore Ravens have a talented offense, and multiple players can be NFL difference-makers in 2023. There are many reasons to be excited about this group taking a step in 2023, and there’s a case to be made for these players to become stars around the league.

Below, we’ll highlight three players on the Ravens’ offense that can stand out in 2023.

Zay Flowers, WR

One player that can be explosive during his rookie campaign with the Ravens is wide receiver Zay Flowers. Flowers was a riser in the draft last season, and for good reason, tallying 1,077 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns during his final season at Boston College. His explosiveness and creativity with his route running ability make him a dangerous weapon to go off during his rookie year.

Lamar Jackson has liked targeting Zay during Ravens’ training camp, and he has the ability to make big plays for this group on offense. There will likely be some growing pains for Flowers in his first season in the league, but he has the skill set to adjust and really stretch the field for Baltimore.

J.K. Dobbins, RB

It’s never been a talent issue with J.K. Dobbins. It’s more been his availability that just hasn’t been there to this point in his career. Dobbins can do a lot of really nice things in the Ravens’ backfield, and if he’s able to stay on the field this year, we expect his numbers to rise heavily. Dobbins has been involved in the league-wide running back discussion revolving around pay, and it’s evident he’s looking to secure a payday with Baltimore.

At this point in his career, J.K. can only be labeled with potential when you factor in that he’s yet to put up numbers for an entire season. If there were a year where you’d expect him to take a leap, this would be it.

Rashod Bateman, WR

In the first two years of his NFL career, we’ve seen a lot of promise in Ravens wideout Rashod Bateman. Like Dobbins, Bateman hasn’t been able to stay on the field and consistently contribute. The talent is undoubtedly there, but the Ravens also invested a first-round draft pick in Zay Flowers, meaning they hadn’t seen enough from Bateman to let him take the keys in their wide receiver room and run with them.

We’re looking at things from a positive lens, though, and with a strong run game and Mark Andrews garnering a lot of attention, Bateman should see a lot of single coverage and be able to produce in Year 3. In Todd Monken’s first year as offensive coordinator, don’t be surprised if you see more passing in Baltimore’s offense, and Bateman will be a big part of that if he can stay on the field.

