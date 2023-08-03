3 Cleveland Browns To Watch for on Defense by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Cleveland Browns have some strong talent on defense, and multiple players can be NFL difference-makers in 2023. There are a lot of areas the Browns can improve in this year, and defense is one of them. Projecting some of their youngsters to take the next step in their development will be a significant factor in whether Cleveland can get back in the playoff hunt in 2023. Despite some question marks on that side of the football for the Browns, we’re bullish on this unit continuing to grow together.

Below, we’ll highlight three players on the Browns’ defense that can stand out in 2023:

Greg Newsome II, CB

The one thing that really stands out for us regarding cornerback Greg Newsome II is his versatility. The fact that you can use him in multiple ways adds to the intrigue surrounding him and potentially makes him a really useful player. Newsome is entering his third season in the NFL, and we’re projecting him to take another big step in the Browns’ secondary. He already saw some solid improvements from his rookie year to his sophomore, and we’re expecting his development to continue progressing in Year 3. In a Jim Schwartz-led defense, Newsome has a lot of value, which will be displayed in 2023 for the Browns.

Martin Emerson Jr., CB

Entering his second year in the NFL, cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. is someone to watch in Cleveland’s secondary. There was a lot to like about how Emerson Jr. performed during his rookie campaign, and signs during training camp indicate he’s ready for an even more prominent role in Year 2. Emerson Jr’s ability to take on big wide receivers and defend them well makes him a vital component of the Browns’ secondary. Cleveland’s defense will need this young secondary to continue making strides, and we’re banking on Emerson Jr. doing just that.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB

Injuries have caused a relatively slow start to Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s career with the Browns. He’s played in 25 total games during his first two seasons and was able to start ten games each year. When Owusu-Koramoah has been able to stay on the football field for Cleveland, he’s been a player that’s had an impact. Health will play the most significant factor in whether or not he fully breaks out in 2023. If Owusu-Koramoah can stay on the field, we believe there’s a lot of merit in expecting the third-year linebacker to start posting big numbers.

