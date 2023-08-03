3 Houston Texans To Watch for on Offense by SportsGrid 42 Minutes Ago

The Houston Texans have a lot of young talent on offense, and some players can break out for the team. If the Texans are to succeed in 2023, it will depend a lot on their youth. Can their young offense break through and surprise people in the AFC South?

Below, we’ll highlight three players on the Texans’ offense that can stand out in 2023.

C.J. Stroud, QB

It’s often hard to project rookie quarterbacks, and despite being selected inside the top five of the 2023 NFL draft, it’s no different for C.J. Stroud. The former Ohio State star quarterback has a new home in Houston, and he’s looking to make an impact right off the bat, already having been named the team’s Week 1 starter against Baltimore.

Stroud is an intelligent quarterback with a great arm, and he projects as a high-end pocket passer in the NFL. It’s hard to see him reaching his ceiling in Year 1 in the NFL on a young team, but he still projects as someone on their offense that can do damage in 2023. Like all young quarterbacks, there should be some growing pains with Stroud in his rookie campaign, but we still expect the good to greatly outweigh the bad in 2023.

Dameon Pierce, RB

Heading into 2023, running back Dameon Pierce is slated to be the bell cow in their backfield and is coming off a strong rookie campaign in 2022. The Texans did add Devin Singletary to the fold, but it’s Pierce’s job to lose at this point, and for good reason after a strong showing last year.

Pierce started and suited up for 13 games in 2022, tallying 939 rushing yards and four rushing scores. Even with Singletary in the mix, Pierce has a good shot at surpassing the 1,000 rushing-yard mark in his second season. Pierce has a lot of upside as a rusher, and he came on late last season, highlighting his strong potential heading into Year 2.

Nico Collins, WR

The Houston Texans’ young roster continues to grow as a unit, and Nico Collins appears to be a key fixture as a wide receiver. Collins is entering his third year in the league, and with a new quarterback under center, we like the chances of him breaking out in 2023. The young wideout is coming off a year where he played in only ten games. He’s had trouble staying on the field early on in his career, and that’s a big reason he hasn’t been able to find a ton of consistency.

The talent is undoubtedly there for Collins to break out, and with a quarterback who boasts a strong arm throwing him passes now, we fully project this new duo to connect early and often downfield. Don’t be surprised if Collins has over 800 receiving yards and five touchdowns during his third season.

