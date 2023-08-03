3 Miami Dolphins To Watch for on Offense by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Miami Dolphins have some great pieces on offense, and some players can be NFL difference-makers for the team in 2023. It’s no secret that the Dolphins boast the NFL’s most deadly one-two combo at wide receiver in the league, headlined by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. It will be on other offensive players to help take this group to the next level, though.

Below, we’ll highlight three players on the Bills’ offense that can stand out in 2023.

De’Von Achane, RB

Although there’s some uncertainty surrounding rookie running back De’Von Achane after he suffered a shoulder injury in preseason action, until we know more, we’re still going to label him as a potential breakout candidate for Miami in 2023. Achane is scheduled for an MRI, and once we get the results, we’ll be more certain about projecting him to be the lead back for Miami.

He offers high-end explosiveness, and head coach Mike McDaniel has reportedly loved what he’s seen from the youngster in camp. There’s some uncertainty in Miami’s backfield with a lot of running backs to feed, but just like when McDaniel was in San Francisco, more than one running back can be successful in this type of offense. Even if Achane isn’t on the field right away in 2023, he’s someone to watch for on the Dolphins moving forward.

Braxton Berrios, WR

It’s hard to project a wide receiver with the Dolphins to be an essential part of their group in 2023 when by all accounts, Hill and Waddle will receive around 65% of the targets on offense. As a result, we’re not going to project some crazy numbers for Braxton Berrios in his first year with the Dolphins, but we still like the potential he offers this group.

Berrios is an elusive slot receiver, and he can get open in an offense where opposing defenses will be heavily focused on the other two key weapons Miami boasts. Berrios has shown flashes during his NFL career, and we like the position he’s in, heading into a new tenure with the Dolphins.

Durham Smythe, TE

There are some real question marks about the Dolphins’ tight end room in 2023. They saw Mike Gesicki depart for the New England Patriots in the offseason, opening the door for Durham Smythe to have more of an impact. It’s unlikely you’ll see sizable statistical leaps for Smythe, but it’s certainly in the realm of possibility for him to be up his target share in the red zone.

Smythe will likely pay the most dividends with his blocking, which will positively impact Miami’s offense as a whole. As much as production is nice on offense, there are more ways to be impactful than tallying receiving yards and touchdowns.

