4 Best Landing Spots for Jonathan Taylor to End Up by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

Jonathan Taylor is on the way out of Indianapolis as the All-Pro running back is unhappy with his situation with the Colts and is seeking a new contract. The Colts have opened trade talks, with the asking price being high draft capital. Given the recent value of the running back position diminishing, it’s unclear if any team will be willing to meet the Colts’ expectations.

Regardless, Taylor’s relationship appears beyond repair, so here are the five best landing spots for Taylor to wind up.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have already overhauled the running back position this offseason by allowing Miles Sanders to walk and bringing in D’Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny to compete in the backfield. There is little question that the Eagles have one of the best run attacks in football combined with Jalen Hurts and the league’s best offensive line, so imagine Jonathan Taylor entering that system. It would be unstoppable. Not to mention, Taylor’s hometown is 40 miles from Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles are in win-now mode and have three draft picks in the top two rounds in this upcoming draft, so look out for the reigning NFC champions to swoop in and snatch up one of the league’s best running backs.

Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have reportedly offered the Colts a trade for Taylor, but it is said not to have met their asking price. After falling short in signing Dalvin Cook, Miami is still looking to bolster their ground game, and there is undoubtedly no better option on the market than Taylor. In a crowded AFC East, a current running game led by Raheem Mostert isn’t good enough. An offensive trio of Jonathan Taylor, Tyreek Hill, and Jaylen Waddle is terrifying and something the Dolphins already seem to be doing everything they can to accomplish.

Buffalo Bills

Sticking in the AFC East, the Buffalo Bills are much more complete but have lacked a running game in recent seasons. Josh Allen has sort of been RB1 for them, but it’s been proven in their recent playoff performances that have shown they don’t have enough to get over the hump. James Cook as the top back won’t do the trick, so giving Allen a running back like Taylor would make him much more lethal with his legs. The Bills don’t appear in the mix yet, but they should be.

Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are sitting in the crowded AFC North, and while things appear to be trending up with Lamar Jackson under contract and added pass catchers, they can’t overlook the running back spot. JK Dobbins is their top back but has had a tumultuous training camp and a rough injury history. Taylor would take this offense to another stratosphere as the threat of Taylor and Jackson running would give opposing defensive coordinators nightmares. After two underwhelming seasons for Baltimore’s offense, the arrival of Odell Beckham Jr. and Taylor would provide an immediate spark.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.