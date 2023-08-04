4 Best Landing Spots for Trey Lance by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The San Francisco 49ers are exploring trade options for quarterback Trey Lance ahead of the start of the regular season, with Brock Purdy being named the starter and Sam Darnold as the backup. The No. 3 overall pick in 2021 has only received limited opportunities but has underwhelmed in those appearances and has struggled mightily in the 49ers’ training camp this year. There is enough potential that warranted Lance to be selected third overall in the first place, so here are four teams that should trade for him to revitalize his career.

Minnesota Vikings

Lance is a Minnesota native and played his college ball at North Dakota State, so the fit is natural for him to return to the North in a familiar environment for a second chance. Kirk Cousins is intact as the Vikings quarterback in 2023, and Lance isn’t good enough to start right now anyway. Still, Cousins will be a free agent at season’s end, and it’s unclear whether or not Minnesota will bring him back, given the playoff shortcomings. Lance provides not only an insurance policy in the short term, but if the Vikings see enough development as the season progresses, they could be comfortable letting Cousins walk and banking on Lance’s potential.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in a similar position as the Vikings, but they have a much less concrete quarterback situation in the short term. Baker Mayfield will be the Week 1 starter in Tampa, but Baker is far from a long-term answer. Given the talent on the rest of the Bucs’ roster, they won’t be bad enough to be in the sweepstakes for one of the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft, so trying out Lance would be an interesting pivot. A fresh environment and a more complementary offensive system for Lance’s talents will be welcomed, and if Mayfield stinks midseason, they could throw Lance out there as the starter to see what they have. The Buccaneers aren’t going anywhere, and Lance would at least give them a chance at a long-term quarterback.

Atlanta Falcons

I’m very high on the Atlanta Falcons in 2023, but their most significant question mark remains Desmond Ridder and the quarterback spot. Luckily, they can’t get much worse than Marcus Mariota’s last year, but this roster is better than many think, with a group of young offensive skill position players that could be transcendent. Ridder could give them competent play, but bringing in Trey Lance could only add value to the position and give the Falcons another option if Ridder underwhelms. If the price is right, the added depth and opportunity could be exactly what the Falcons are looking for.

Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford’s clock is winding down, and Stetson Bennett won’t be the quarterback of the future. The 49ers may be against trading Lance within their division, but the Los Angeles Rams could give Lance precisely what he’s looking for, and we’ve seen in recent years that the Rams’ front office doesn’t care about draft picks. Sean McVay could work wonders with Lance, hopefully correcting his flaws and giving him a pressure-free environment to develop. Who knows how much time Stafford has left, but given his recent injury history, Lance would be an excellent insurance policy and someone who could take over the reins when the time is right.

