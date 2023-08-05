5 Most Fraudulent MLB Playoff Hopefuls by SportsGrid 38 minutes ago

The MLB playoff race is beginning to take shape as the weeks wind down to October. We already have an understanding of the true contenders, but there are still plenty of teams in the mix that are fighting to solidify their playoff chances. Still, we know who is real and who is fake.

Here are five playoff hopefuls that are frauds.

Minnesota Twins

Of course, the Minnesota Twins are on this list. The AL Central is the worst division in baseball, and it feels as if the Twins are doing the game a disservice by accepting a playoff spot. The second-place Cleveland Guardians basically punted the season by selling at the deadline, gifting Minnesota a playoff spot. Negativity aside, the Twins aren’t bad, but there is nothing to get excited about. Offensively, eight of their top nine batters have a batting average below .245. They have some nice arms in the starting rotation, but their bullpen lacks depth. In a potential wild card matchup, they’ll be underdogs. In the ALDS, they don’t stand a chance.

San Francisco Giants

I refuse to buy in on the San Francisco Giants. They look to have a solid hold on the second NL wild-card spot, but what is impressive about them? They have a solid bullpen but lack depth in their starting rotation. The Giants’ best offensive player is Wilmer Flores. Gabe Kapler has pushed all the correct managerial buttons to maximize this team’s roster, but talent should rise above. They will be overmatched in a hypothetical wild-card matchup in Philly or anyone else. I’m fading this team at all costs down the stretch.

Milwaukee Brewers

I feel like every year we do this with the Milwaukee Brewers. They flirt with the division title in a weak NL Central, compete for a wild card spot, and fall short of everything. Offensively, this lineup stinks. Minus a few nice pieces like Christian Yelich and William Contreras, there is no depth. On the mound, they aren’t as strong as they’ve been in the past. Corbin Burnes has been good but not exceptional, with the rest of the rotation being average. Their bullpen can be spectacular, but relying on a bullpen to uplift a mediocre team throughout the postseason is a stretch. I hope the Reds reclaim the division for some young fun.

Miami Marlins

It’s starting to feel like the wheels are falling off the Miami Marlins’ wagon. Throughout the season, they were fun, especially watching Luis Arraez. He’s fallen off, and the rest of the team has regressed. They are a mere 9-17 since the All-Star break. They lack depth down the order and power at the plate without Jorge Soler. Their starting rotation has regressed throughout the season. Their bullpen is below average, even with the David Robertson acquisition. Still, there is something about this Marlins team that should have them compete in the future, just not yet.

Tampa Bay Rays

I’ve been on this for about a month. I want no part of the Tampa Bay Rays down the stretch. Nothing. To start, since starting the season 30-9, they’ve only gone 41-40. Their pitching has regressed, struggling to find any consistency. Plus, the injury bug took Shane McClanahan out for the rest of the season. Wander Franco is being met with severe off-the-field allegations that could keep him off the field for the foreseeable future. This team has been average since late May but is still being treated like a great team. Stay away.

