5 Under-the-Radar NFL Teams Who Could Make the Super Bowl

The NFL‘s genuine Super Bowl contenders are pretty set in stone, with the Chiefs and Eagles headlining the frontrunners, but plenty of sleeper teams in playoff contention could go on a run to the Super Bowl.

These five under-the-radar teams are worth sprinkling a Super Bowl bet on.

Green Bay Packers (+4000)

The Green Bay Packers are without Aaron Rodgers, but Jordan Love is ready to take the reigns and has been preparing for years for this opportunity. Reports from the Packers’ training camp have been raving about how Love has looked, expressing excitement that he’ll hit the ground running. Surrounding him, the Packers have a solid offensive line in front of him, a tremendous complimentary run game, and receivers who won’t be liabilities. Defensively, there is a ton of talent all over the field, especially in the secondary, but there is hope that the run defense will be much improved. Regardless, it all comes down to Love’s play, and in a weak NFC North, a division crown could put the Packers within striking distance of a Super Bowl birth.

Jacksonville Jaguars (+2800)

Doug Pederson won a Super Bowl in his second year with the Eagles when no one expected him to. Could he do it again? Funny enough, in that same season, he paired his young star quarterback, Carson Wentz, with a proven veteran receiver, Alshon Jeffery, to elevate the passing game. A bit similar to Trevor Lawrence and Calvin Ridley. Looking at this Jaguars situation, they are all but guaranteed a playoff spot as the AFC South stinks. After winning a playoff game last postseason, they have a young team that will only improve in 2023. I expect big things from this team and wouldn’t be surprised if they go on a huge run.

Seattle Seahawks (+3500)

When looking at the NFC playoff picture, that third spot in the power rankings is entirely up for grabs after the Eagles and 49ers. The oddsmakers favor the Cowboys, Lions, and Vikings, but I am confident that it could be the Seattle Seahawks. For starters, they’re incredibly well-coached by Pete Carroll, who knows how to get to the Super Bowl. Geno Smith gave us a ton to get excited about last season, and he’s surrounded by a ton of weapons to maximize his talent. Defensively, they might have the best young secondary in football with a reliable front seven in front of them. I think the Seahawks are a playoff lock, and they can challenge the 49ers for the division crown. In a weak NFC field, if the Eagles have a lousy game, anything can happen.

Cleveland Browns (+3000)

The AFC field is loaded, especially the AFC North. The Browns are the Browns, and it’s easy to forget about them but imagine what this team could be if Deshaun Watson returns to form. Nick Chubb is the best running back in football behind a dominant offensive line with an underrated receiving corps. Defensively, Myles Garrett is the anchor, with new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz expected to take this defense to another level. If Watson is the player he was in Houston, those +3000 odds have excellent value.

Atlanta Falcons (+5500)

Calling the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl contenders is generous, but I’m bullish on this team. They won seven games last year with Marcus Mariota, who was dreadful and ended up quitting the team! Desmond Ridder is a big question mark, but reports out of training camp have been promising, and for a +5500 bet, a little bit of faith needs to be had. Surrounding Ridder, the trio of Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson can be elite, with a revamped defense expected to take advantage of a weak NFC South division. If Atlanta wins the division, as I hope, a home playoff game very well could turn into two, with the Super Bowl in direct sight. At +5500, let’s get crazy.

