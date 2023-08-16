Anthony Richardson Named Colts Week 1 Starter by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

It’s rare for a rookie quarterback to become a starter, and it’s hard to say if strong decisions like these will pay off. Yet, that is precisely what happened with Indianapolis Colts’ rookie quarterback, Anthony Richardson. Despite the Colts having two more preseason games, they have decided to make Richardson their starting quarterback. His selection in the top five of the draft speaks volumes about the potential the Colts see in him.

While the Florida product has been performing well in practice and has received positive reports from the coaching staff, he did not necessarily set the world on fire in his preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. This leads one to believe that the decision to start Richardson is less about his performance in the preseason and more about the faith the Colts have in his abilities.

Shane Steichen, the Colts’ head coach, likely believes that the best way for a quarterback to grow is through real game experience. There is no better way to prepare for the challenges of the NFL than to face them head-on, and that appears to be the path the Colts have chosen for Richardson. Steichen has a history of developing quarterbacks, as evidenced by his tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles and quarterback Jalen Hurts. Richardson can expect similar treatment, with the Colts using his running ability, read options, and simple pass routes to ease him into the starting role.

Richardson’s initial understanding may have been different, with the team perhaps initially intending to let him ease into the role with Gardner Minshew taking the initial snaps.

However, it seems that a shift in the Colts’ thinking, perhaps influenced by the owner, led to a change of plans. Richardson now finds himself thrust into the spotlight as the starting quarterback for the Colts from Week 1. While this may not have been the original plan, the decision has been made, and Richardson is now the face of the Colts’ franchise.

As the season unfolds, all eyes will be on the rookie quarterback to see how he handles the pressures of the NFL. The Colts believe in Richardson’s abilities and potential, and he now has the opportunity to prove himself on the biggest stage.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.