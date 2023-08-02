Are the New Orleans Saints the Team To Beat In the NFC South? by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago

As we gaze at the NFL scene, an intriguing season lies ahead. The NFC South is up for grabs, and you can make a case for multiple teams to win it.

New Orleans Saints, leading the betting stakes at the FanDuel Sportsbook with a +130 price, present a formidable offensive lineup, potentially steering them to the top of the division. Recent addition Derek Carr has yet to showcase his potential fully. His capability to unleash powerful throws across the field could be a game-changer for the Saints. Wide receivers Michael Thomas and Chris Olave solidify options for Carr, backed by a sturdy offensive line. While it may not be accurate to claim that the sky’s the limit for the Saints, they undoubtedly are a force to be reckoned with in the NFC South.

Contrasting the Saints’ setup, the Atlanta Falcons display a +210 price. They are entering the season with a new quarterback and a younger team. The big question lies in what Desmond Ridder can bring to the table. The Falcons’ defense has been revamped, and the team has much more talent.

The Falcons’ success could hinge on their running game. Their coach has a proven track record of excelling with this style of play, as evidenced in Tennessee, where he led the team to the playoffs. The challenge is to replicate this success in Atlanta, and only time will tell if this approach will deliver the desired results.

Meanwhile, the Carolina Panthers are also embracing change, introducing rookie quarterback Bryce Young to their ranks. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, despite possessing a wealth of talent, doubts linger over Baker Mayfield or Kyle Trask in the quarterback room.

The NFC South looks set for a compelling season. All indications suggest that the division race will likely come down to the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons. It’s a pick-your-poison situation for bettors, with the Saints and Falcons emerging as strong contenders. Despite all the predictions and odds, the on-field action will eventually decide the division’s destiny.

