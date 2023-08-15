Are the San Diego Padres Done In NL Wild Card Race? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Since we’ve continued to ask about the San Diego Padres, let’s assess their situation candidly. The Padres are in a precarious position, teetering on the edge of contention for a wild-card spot in the National League. While holding a futures ticket on the Padres might have seemed promising at the start of the season, it’s not looking great now. If you’ve misplaced that ticket, there’s no need to go searching for it; it might as well be considered garbage at this point.

As they enter this critical ten-game home stand, the Padres desperately need a winning streak. They need to go at least 7-3 on this home stand if they hope to contend. If they fall to something like 4-6 during this stretch, it could spell the end of their postseason aspirations.

Last night, with Yu Darvish on the mound, the Padres had a golden opportunity to start their home stand on the right foot, but they couldn’t capitalize. The Padres have a feast-or-famine lineup that has been their Achilles heel all season. They’ve scored more than ten runs in twelve games but have also been shut out just as many times. This inconsistency is concerning, especially for a team with so much talent.

The Padres must start strong, especially in this series against the Baltimore Orioles. The Padres’ season could hinge on this homestand, so it’s crucial that they show some urgency and capitalize on their opportunities.

While it’s not impossible for the Padres to still contend for a wild card spot, they need to turn things around quickly, starting with this crucial home stand. If they continue to be inconsistent and fail to capitalize on their opportunities, their postseason hopes could soon fade away into the distance.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.