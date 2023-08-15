Are the Seahawks the Biggest Impediment to the 49ers Going Over Their Season Win Total? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Again, the San Francisco 49ers are the subject of high expectations as they head into the new NFL season, with some projections setting the over/under at 11.5 wins. However, there could be reason for some skepticism, as it will be tough for the 49ers to reach 12 victories this season with Brock “Montana” Purdy at the helm. Sure, they might win the weak NFC West and maybe even secure 10 wins, but reaching 12 seems like a stretch.

While the 49ers are undoubtedly talented, we shouldn’t overlook their competition. The Seattle Seahawks, led by coach Pete Carroll, are always tough, especially at their home stadium, where they have a notorious home-field advantage. If Geno Smith can continue playing well and maintain his form from last year, the Seahawks will remain a significant threat in the division.

Seattle has several factors in their favor: a stout defense with Bobby Wagner back in the fold, a powerful run game, efficient passing, great receivers, excellent special teams, and top-notch coaching. These elements contribute to the Seahawks’ success, making them a formidable opponent for any team.

Despite these challenges, it seems that we hear the same narrative every year: the 49ers are Super Bowl-bound. Sure, the franchise has won five Super Bowls, which is impressive. However, let’s not forget other teams that have achieved similar or better success, such as the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots, who both have six Super Bowl wins.

Let’s not get ahead of ourselves with Super Bowl predictions. The NFL season is a long and arduous journey, and nothing is guaranteed. Let’s take things one game at a time and see how the season unfolds.

