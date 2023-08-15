Are You Surprised By the San Francisco Giants' Success? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Even though there aren’t many high-profile names on the San Francisco Giants, they’ve been able to put together a nice campaign and sit in a playoff spot.

Tyler Glasnow of the Tampa Bay Rays delivered yet another exceptional performance last night after a two-week break, continuing his impressive streak from July. Glasnow’s quality start and a 10-2 victory over the San Francisco Giants gave the Rays a comfortable 5.5-game lead in the American League wild-card race.

In stark contrast, the Giants, who were at the top of the NL wild-card standings a week and a half ago, are now struggling to maintain their spot. The Giants are treading on thin ice with only a game-and-a-half advantage for the wild card and just half a game up on the Miami Marlins for the second of three wild card positions. Their recent performance has been disappointing, losing seven of their last ten games.

Considering their recent performances, it’s surprising to see the Giants still in the wild-card race at this stage of the season. We still have to give them credit. They’ve played above expectations all year, stepping up when teams like the San Diego Padres have faltered and really underdelivered on their expectations. The Giants have managed to beat the teams they’re supposed to beat, which has been critical to their success and a big reason they’ve stayed alive in the playoff mix.

However, it’s also fair to point out their struggles against better competition, which doesn’t bode well for them if they qualify for the postseason. As we saw in their matchup against the Rays, the Giants have fallen short when faced with contending teams. If they want to secure their spot in the wild card and have a successful postseason run, they’ll need to step up their game against top-tier teams, which is something we haven’t seen this season.

