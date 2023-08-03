Browns or Jets: Which Team is a Better Bet To Make Playoffs? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

As we head into the 2023 NFL season, bettors and fans find themselves at a crossroads when attempting to gauge the playoff hopes of two particularly intriguing teams, the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns. Both teams sport talented rosters and quarterbacks from whom big things are expected. Who has the edge?

After careful consideration, the Jets look stronger, primarily due to the consistency of their defense and the addition of Aaron Rodgers to their roster. The former Green Bay Packer veteran brings professionalism that should greatly benefit the Jets, provided he stays healthy. Coupled with various weapons, including Garrett Wilson, the Jets are poised for a potentially explosive season.

Meanwhile, the Browns’ outlook is a bit murkier, mainly due to the uncertainties surrounding quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson had a less-than-stellar half-year showing in his debut with the club.

The weather may also play a role in Watson’s performance. Notorious for its ability to impact gameplay, Cleveland’s challenging weather could be an obstacle for Watson. In addition, we know how difficult the AFC North continues to project to be.

An optimistic start could drastically shift the odds for the Browns, and if they manage a 3-0 start, the Browns could easily find themselves as -200 favorites to qualify for the playoffs.

Given the contrasting scenarios for both teams, the Jets, with a slightly higher trust level and the addition of Rodgers, seem to be the safer bet. However, with the unpredictability of Watson and a favorable schedule, the Browns might just be one of the more interesting teams to watch in the AFC.

