Can Lincoln Riley and Caleb Williams Lead USC to the Pinnacle?

As we look ahead to the new college football season, the focus for many remains firmly on the USC Trojans and their charismatic head coach, Lincoln Riley. The burning question on everyone’s mind: What does success look like for Riley in his sophomore year in Los Angeles, especially with the return of his reigning Heisman winner, Caleb Williams?

The consensus is clear: nothing short of a PAC-12 championship will suffice. The Trojans made it to the championship game in Riley’s debut season but came up short, marking a good yet not wholly satisfying success. This season, the stakes are even higher. The university’s decision to woo Riley to California and successfully lure Williams was made with one primary objective: to consistently contend for and win major titles.

Now, with a year under their belt and the experience of last season’s challenges, the Trojans are expected to not just win the PAC-12 championship but also bulldoze their way into the college football playoff. Anything less, considering the talent at Riley’s disposal and the expectations of the fanbase, would be viewed as a letdown. The ambition is loud and clear: USC needs to re-establish itself as the powerhouse of college football, a position they’ve historically occupied.

To add some perspective to the weight of expectation, since 2017, only one PAC-12 team, the Washington Huskies, has made it to the college football playoff. This stat underscores the urgency and importance for the Trojans to not just dominate the conference but to also make a significant impact on the national stage.

The road ahead for the USC Trojans is laden with high expectations. With Riley’s strategic genius and Williams’ on-field brilliance, the Trojans have the ingredients for a blockbuster season. But as the saying goes, potential needs to translate into results. For USC, the mission is crystal clear: clinch the PAC-12 and make a triumphant return to the pinnacle of college football.

