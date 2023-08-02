Cardinals Trade Starting Pitcher Jack Flaherty To Orioles by SportsGrid 39 minutes ago

The Baltimore Orioles have continued to surprise during the 2023 MLB season and are proving they’re not afraid to make bold moves. The Orioles recently bolstered their rotation by adding starting pitcher Jack Flaherty, signaling their intent to make a run in the postseason.

Flaherty, with a season record of 7-6 and a 4.43 ERA, may not boast eye-catching stats. In baseball, you can’t discount the value of arms with a good track record, particularly as teams head into the season’s home stretch. Given the circumstances, the move to acquire Flaherty is smart for the Orioles. It gives the team a much-needed boost and sends a clear message that they’re serious about competing in the American League.

Many have applauded the move to Baltimore. Despite facing injury setbacks and enduring a difficult phase in his career, Flaherty has shown promise over the years. He now has the opportunity to reignite his career in a new city with a team eager to prove itself.

A significant challenge Flaherty faced was adjusting to a new catcher following the retirement of the St. Louis Cardinals’ Yadier Molina. Often hailed as a “manager on the field,” Molina was known for his superior game-calling abilities, which undoubtedly aided Flaherty during his time with the Cardinals.

Following Molina’s retirement, a cloud of uncertainty hovered over the catcher’s position in St. Louis, causing a potential disruption in Flaherty’s performance. A fresh start in Baltimore, with the opportunity to establish a rapport with a new catcher, could be just what Flaherty needs to regain his form.

All in all, this acquisition looks like a win-win situation for both Flaherty and the Orioles. The betting odds for the Orioles making a strong run in the postseason have improved, given their recent performances and the new addition to their pitching rotation.

Whether the Orioles’ surprise season leads to a successful postseason run remains to be seen. They’re pulling all the right strings to maintain their momentum for now. Their betting odds for the American League title currently stand at +650, making them an enticing option for MLB bettors.

