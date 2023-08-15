Championship or Bust: The 76ers' Dilemma with James Harden by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Every piece of the puzzle matters when it comes to contending for an NBA championship. For the Philadelphia 76ers, that puzzle piece is none other than superstar guard James Harden. Even with or without him, the 76ers are in a challenging position. Can they push through the second round of the playoffs, or will they face another setback?

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

As the new NBA season approaches, the focus for the Sixers remains crystal clear – contend for a championship. Despite his past failures, Harden is still a cornerstone in their plan. Regarding trading options, there’s not much out there that could improve their roster better than what Harden already provides. That’s the predicament President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey finds himself in. Trade Harden for an uncertain upgrade, or keep him and hope for the best? Morey appears to be betting on the latter.

Critiques of Harden’s performance are not entirely unfounded. He has failed to push past the second round of the playoffs with Philly. Yet, in the grand scheme, Harden remains a high-level player and one of the best shooting guards in the NBA. In this standstill situation, the tension continues to grow.

Undoubtedly, Harden is unhappy with his current situation and is looking for a way out. Yet Morey is the type of executive who will call his bluff. This could lead to an even more precarious situation. The genuine concern in all this turmoil is its potential impact on star center Joel Embiid. If Embiid becomes upset and starts questioning his future in Philly, the whole dynamic changes, and the team may find itself staring down the barrel of a rebuild.

So where does this leave the 76ers? They’re in dangerous territory, and with a player like Embiid, the organization owes it to themselves to go for it and try to find a way to win. Harden remains a crucial piece of the puzzle. With him, they stand a chance at pushing past the second round. Without him, it’s anyone’s guess.

Considering the uncertainty surrounding Harden and the 76ers, the betting odds for their NBA Championship prospects are +1700. This places them as a contender but not the favorite. The situation remains fluid, and any changes in the roster could significantly affect their odds.

Ultimately, the fate of the 76ers lies in the hands of Morey and his ability to navigate this complex situation. The upcoming season promises to be a thrilling and intense ride for the team and its fans as they pursue the elusive NBA championship.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.