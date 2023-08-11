Chicago Cubs vs. Toronto Blue Jays Betting Preview by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Chicago Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays are at it again, with both teams hungry for playoff aspirations. While they both may be eyeing that wild card spot, the Cubs also have a shot at claiming the division title. Tonight’s showdown is set to be thrilling, with two commendable pitchers stepping up to the mound.

For the Cubs, it’s Javier Assad taking the mound, while Jose Berrios will showcase his skills for the Blue Jays. With Barrios’ commendable track record, especially at home at the Rogers Center, it’s understandable why the home side are favorites:

Betting Odds:

Toronto Blue Jays : -162 (favorites)

: -162 (favorites) Chicago Cubs: +136

The Blue Jays, who faltered at the plate yesterday, will be eager to regain their stride. Conversely, the Chicago Cubs have been on a roll with their batting, showing no signs of struggling over the past month. Given their recent form, it’s tempting to lean toward the Cubs at a +136 price today.

However, while Assad has been chosen for the Cubs after Drew Smyly’s relegation to the bullpen, the Cubs are banking on Marcus Stroman’s anticipated return. With Berrios consistently shining at the Rogers Center, the advantage seems skewed toward Toronto. Still, fresh off a day’s rest, the Cubs might have the upper hand against the Blue Jays, who just came out of a strenuous one-run game against the Guardians.

While the Blue Jays may have home-field advantage and Berrios’ impressive stats, the well-rested Cubs are a force to be reckoned with. Considering the fatigue that can set in for teams returning from a grueling series on the road, the Cubs appear to have an edge. If you’re looking to back a team, the Cubs, opening at around +135 to +140, seem to be the favorable pick for this matchup.

