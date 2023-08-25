College Football National Championship Odds Analysis: Should Michigan Be Higher? by SportsGrid 45 Minutes Ago

The two-time defending National Title winners are eyeing an unprecedented three-peat. If accomplished, this would mark the first three consecutive college football National Championships since the 1936 Georgia team.

The Bulldogs, the reigning champions, stand as the favorites with odds of +220. Closely following is Alabama, with odds of 6 to 1. The Ohio State Buckeyes claim the fourth-best odds at +700, while Michigan, behind their rivals, is priced at +850. Rounding out the top five, we have LSU at 12 to 1.

The current pecking order seems off. Based on recent performances and potential, the Wolverines deserve a higher rank. With JJ McCarthy returning and the powerful duo of Donovan Edwards and Blake Corum spearheading a dominant rush attack, they have what it takes. At least on paper, Michigan should stand ahead of both Alabama and Ohio State.

There are indeed question marks surrounding all top four teams. The order should be Georgia at number one, Michigan at a close second, followed by Alabama, and then Ohio State at fourth, given the consistent performances Alabama has shown under Nick Saban in recent seasons.

It’s a competitive field this year, as around 10 to 12 teams have the potential to clinch the National Title. It’s going to be an electrifying season.”

While Georgia’s supremacy is recognized, there’s a brewing debate about the ranks. With powerhouse teams, standout players, and unpredictable gameplay, this season promises intense rivalry and nail-biting finishes. The title is up for grabs, and college football enthusiasts are in for a great year.

