Commanders' QB Clash: Howell's Promise vs. Brissett's Experience by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera had the NFL community buzzing yesterday as he showed confidence in Jacoby Brissett while acknowledging Sam Howell’s strong camp performance. But the betting odds from the FanDuel Sportsbook don’t echo this sentiment, indicating that there’s still a lack of trust in Howell taking over the reins for the entire season.

Rivera’s remarks were somewhat reminiscent of the last season when the team relied on Carson Wentz, who unfortunately underperformed. Later in the season, Taylor Heinicke was put in, but they couldn’t punch their ticket to the playoffs. At the close of last season, Heinicke surprisingly suggested Howell, who had been diligently working behind the scenes, as the starting quarterback. However, that’s a spot where Rivera needs to make a decision that’s best for the team and not allow his players to give charity to each other.

The Commanders have running backs, wide receivers, and an impressive front seven on defense. However, their uncertainty at the quarterback position remains the elephant in the room.

Even with all the doubts, Howell has shown promise. Yet, the offhand comments from Rivera regarding Brissett seem to undermine Howell’s efforts, creating uncertainty.

The root cause of this chaos in Washington seems to lie in the decision-making process during the offseason. If the Commanders want to win games, bringing a veteran quarterback like Brissett is the right move. This indecisiveness could potentially prove disastrous for Washington in the upcoming season.

Brissett had an acceptable run with the Cleveland Browns last year before Deshaun Watson took over. So, an open quarterback competition between Howell and Brissett is not ridiculous. Still, that should’ve been the preseason mantra instead of implying that the job is Howell’s to lose.

All in all, the Commanders are in a peculiar spot. While Howell continues to impress at camp, the team’s reluctance to give him a clear nod raises eyebrows. The head coach’s hyping up of Brissett also adds to the intrigue. The question remains: who will emerge as the starting quarterback for the Commanders this season? The decision could be a game-changer, shifting betting odds and setting the tone for the team’s overall performance.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.