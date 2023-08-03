Dallas Cowboys 2023 Regular Season Specials & Predictions by SportsGrid 39 minutes ago

The 2023 NFL campaign is rapidly approaching, and high expectations once again surround the Dallas Cowboys following a busy yet productive offseason. Boasting elite talent on both sides of the ball, the Cowboys offer some intriguing season-long betting opportunities.

Here are a few of Dallas’s regular season specials courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

QB Dak Prescott To Throw 30+ Passing Touchdowns in the Regular Season (+135)

Prescott missed five straight games last season due to a thumb injury, yet still managed to throw for 23 touchdowns. However, the concern heading into 2023 is not Prescott’s ability to stay on the field but rather an expected change in offensive philosophy. Gone is former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, with head coach Mike McCarthy taking over playcalling duties. McCarthy has expressed a desire to lean more on the running game, reminiscent of Prescott’s first three years in the league. Prescott failed to throw more than 23 touchdowns in each of those seasons. Add in last season’s league-tying 15 interceptions, and McCarthy may decide to reign in his QB. This may appeal to some at plus money, but I don’t love the outlook.

Prediction: Miss

Dallas Cowboys To Score 1+ Touchdown in Every Regular Season Game (+135)

Dallas was held to three points in last year’s regular-season opener before finding the end zone in every game the rest of the way. The Cowboys finished 2022 ranked fourth in points per game (27.5) and added more offensive pieces in the offseason, acquiring wide receiver Brandin Cooks from the Houston Texans and drafting Michigan tight end Luke Schoonmaker in the second round of the 2023 draft. Dallas ranks 18th in strength of schedule and has been prone to the occasional dud, but this offense is far too talented not to find paydirt in all 17 contests, in my view.

Prediction: Hit

WR CeeDee Lamb To Score 10+ Receiving Touchdowns in the Regular Season (+200)

Lamb thrived in his first season as the Cowboys’ No. 1 wideout, notching career highs in catches (107), yards (1,359), and touchdowns (nine) while playing in all 17 games. Seven of Lamb’s nine scores came following Prescott’s return to the lineup. If Prescott can stay healthy, Lamb could notch double-digit touchdowns for the first time in his career and offers tremendous value at plus money.

Prediction: Hit

RB Tony Pollard To Score 10+ Rushing Touchdowns in the Regular Season (+200)

Pollard emerged as one of the most explosive backs in football last season, running for 1,007 yards on 193 carries (5.2 YPC) with nine touchdowns. With Ezekiel Elliott and his 12 rushing scores no longer in town, the former Memphis Tiger should see an increased workload and more opportunities at the goal line. At +200 odds, this is undoubtedly a play I can get behind.

Prediction: Hit

LB Micah Parsons To Record 15+ Sacks in the Regular Season (+250)

Staking his claim as the NFL’s best defensive player, Parsons followed up his dominant rookie season with another double-digit sack effort, notching 13.5 in 17 games. The 24-year-old likely would have exceeded that total if not for some nagging late-season injuries, having posted 12 takedowns in his first 11 contests. That bodes well for Parsons’ 2023 prospects as the former Penn State standout is expected to play more snaps at defensive end. Simply put, a 15+ sack campaign is within the realm of possibility.

Prediction: Hit

Dallas Cowboys To Reach NFC Championship Game (+270)

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen America’s Team appear in an NFC Championship Game. You have to go back 27 years to the days of Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, and Michael Irvin. The ‘Boys came close last season, downing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wild Card Weekend before falling 19-12 to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round. As we look toward 2023, the Philadelphia Eagles and 49ers remain the class of the NFC, and it would be surprising if Dallas did not have to topple one of them to end its Championship Game drought. That won’t be an easy feat.

Prediction: Miss

