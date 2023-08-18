Guard Interrupted: Harden's Impact on the 76ers' Process by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

There’s no shortage of drama and excitement in the NBA, and it seems like James Harden is again at the center of it all. The talented guard, who has previously played for the Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets, is now causing a stir in Philadelphia, where he’s currently a member of the 76ers.

Harden, known for his scoring ability and assists, is unhappy with the 76ers’ management, including team president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey, whom Harden publicly called a liar. The tension between the two has grown, with Harden seemingly trying to force Morey’s hand into making a trade.

Although this is not the first time Harden has sought a trade, his current situation with the 76ers has caused many to question his commitment to teams and his ability to be a reliable franchise player. Joel Embiid, the team’s star center, has also been involved in some social media drama related to the situation, making the future of the 76ers even more uncertain.

Despite the drama, it’s hard to deny Harden’s talent. The 33-year-old led the league in assists last year and had two 40-point games in a playoff series against one of the top teams in the league. Even though he has had his shortcomings in the postseason, he has still managed to produce some big games.

The big question now is what Harden’s value is on the trade market. He will be 34 next season, but his skill set is still highly desirable for teams looking for scoring and playmaking. Morey, known for getting the best value out of trades, will likely try to maximize the return for Harden. However, with Harden’s recent public comments, the 76ers’ leverage in trade negotiations may be reduced.

As the saga unfolds, many wonder whether this could be the final chapter of the so-called “Process” in Philadelphia. If Embiid, who has been with the team through thick and thin, decides to leave due to the ongoing drama, it would mark a significant shift for the franchise.

As for Harden, it’s unclear where he might land next, but several teams are rumored to be interested in acquiring himâ€”the favorite looks to be the Los Angeles Clippers, who need a scoring guard. However, with the situation constantly changing, it’s anyone’s guess where Harden will end up.

