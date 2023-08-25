Houston Texans vs. New Orleans Saints Betting Preview by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

Sunday Night Football is on the horizon, and the Houston Texans are gearing up to face off against the New Orleans Saints. The game’s odds are quite telling: the Texans are pegged as a 3.5-point underdog, with the game total sitting at 38.

Much has been said about the Texans and their offensive line-up, or lack thereof, in recent times. While there’s a general consensus that young quarterbacks need strong wide receivers to succeed, the Texans have historically struggled in this regard. However, their recent additions indicate a positive change in direction.

They’ve recently added Dalton Schultz to their roster and made moves to acquire Devin Singletary, boosting their running back position already occupied by Dameon Pierce. Their wide receiving corps, though, raises eyebrows. Robert Woods is undeniably a household name, but his day-to-day performance remains a question. Though impressive in the preseason, Nico Collins is yet to prove himself when it counts.

Enter C.J. Stroud, the young quarterback that Houston has equipped with what seems like an impressive offensive line led by stalwarts like Laremy Tunsil and Josh Jones. If Stroud can maintain his pocket presence, leveraging the protection these bookend tackles offer, it might just pave the way for a promising start to his season with the Texans. The anticipation is palpable, even if his position as the starting quarterback hasn’t been made official.

While Stroud is in the limelight, we can’t forget Davis Mills, waiting in the wings as a backup. The general sentiment around Mills isn’t one of overwhelming confidence, with some suggesting that if the objective was immediate wins, Mills might be the better choice for the initial games. However, the larger goal for the Texans seems clear: invest in the future and identify a franchise quarterback to lead them through the next decade.

As we look ahead to Sunday night, one can’t help but wonder: Will Week 3 serve as a dress rehearsal for the Texans?

