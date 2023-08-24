How to Watch 2023 US Open Tennis On ESPN
Young tennis phenom Carlos Alcaraz will look to defend his title at the 2023 U.S. Open. Tennis greats from around the globe will compete for the title and try to add to their respective trophy cases.
If you’re looking for your fix of tennis action with the world’s best competing, ESPN will have you covered. Fans will be treated to over 260 hours of coverage that will air on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes.
The Men’s Singles Championship will transpire on Sunday, September 10, while the Women’s Singles Championship will conclude on Saturday, September 9.
Below, you can find a detailed schedule with each date of the U.S. Open and how to watch specific coverage:
|Date
|Time (E.T.)
|Platform(s)
|Event
|Tuesday, August 22
|11 a.m. â€“ 5 p.m.
|ESPNEWS
|Qualifying First Round
|11 a.m. â€“ 10 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Qualifying First Round (14 courts)
|Wednesday, August 23
|11 a.m. â€“ 5 p.m.
|ESPNEWS
|Qualifying Second Round
|11 a.m. â€“ 10 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Qualifying Second Round (14 courts)
|Thursday, August 24
|11 a.m. â€“ 5 p.m.
|ESPNEWS
|Qualifying Third Round
|11 a.m. â€“ 10 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Qualifying Third Round (14 courts)
|Friday, August 25
|11 a.m. â€“ 5 p.m.
|ESPNEWS
|Qualifying Final Round
|11 a.m. â€“ 7 p.m.
|ESPN+
|Qualifying Final Round (12 courts)
|Sunday, August 27
|4 p.m. â€“ 5:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|SportsCenter at the U.S. Open
|Monday, August 28 â€“ Sunday, September 10
|11 a.m. â€“ 11 p.m.
|ESPN+, ESPN3
|All courts streaming live
|Monday, August 28
|11 a.m. â€“ 2 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|First Round
|Noon â€“ 7 p.m.
|ESPN
|First Round
|7 p.m. â€“ 11 p.m.
|Primetime at the U.S. Open
|9 p.m. â€“ 11 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|First Round
|Tuesday, August 29
|11 a.m. â€“ 11 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|First Round
|Noon â€“ 7 p.m.
|ESPN
|First Round
|7 p.m. â€“ 11 p.m.
|
ESPN (Arthur Ashe Stadium)
ESPN2 (Louis Armstrong Stadium)
|Primetime at the U.S. Open
|Wednesday, August 30
|11 a.m. â€“ 11 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Second Round
|Noon â€“ 7 p.m.
|ESPN
|7 p.m. â€“ 11 p.m.
|
ESPN (Arthur Ashe Stadium)
ESPN2 (Louis Armstrong Stadium)
|Primetime at the U.S. Open
Second Round
|Thursday, August 31
|11 a.m. â€“ 11 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Second Round
|Noon â€“ 6 p.m.
|ESPN
|6 p.m.â€“ 7 p.m.
|ESPN2
|7 p.m. â€“ 11 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Primetime at the U.S. Open
Second Round
|Friday, September 1
|11 a.m. â€“ 2 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Third Round
|Noon â€“ 6 p.m.
|ESPN
|6 p.m. â€“ 7 p.m.
|ESPN2
|7 p.m. â€“ 11 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Primetime at the U.S. Open
|5 p.m. â€“ 11 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Third Round
|Saturday, September 2
|11 a.m. â€“ 7 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Third Round
|5 p.m. â€“ 11 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|7 p.m. â€“ 11 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Primetime at the U.S. Open
|Sunday, September 3
|11 a.m. â€“ 3 p.m.
|ESPN
|Round of 16
|3 p.m. â€“ 6 p.m.
|ABC
|6 p.m. â€“ 7 p.m.
|ESPN2
|7 p.m. â€“ 11 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Primetime at the U.S. Open
|Monday, September 4
|Noon â€“ 2 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Round of 16
|11 a.m. â€“ 7 p.m.
|ESPN
|5 p.m. â€“ 11 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|7 p.m. â€“ 11 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Primetime at the U.S. Open
|Tuesday, September 5
|Noon â€“ 5 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals
|Noon â€“ 6 p.m.
|ESPN
|Men’s and women’s Quarterfinals
|7 p.m. â€“ 11 p.m.
|Primetime at the U.S. Open
|ESPN Deportes
|Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals
|Wednesday, September 6
|Noon â€“ 5 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals
|Noon â€“ 6 p.m.
|
ESPN
|7 p.m. â€“ 11 p.m.
|ESPN
|Primetime at the US Open
|ESPN Deportes
|Quarterfinals
|Thursday, September 7
|7 p.m. â€“ 11 p.m.
|ESPN
|Women’s Semifinals
|ESPN Deportes
|Women’s Semifinals
|Friday, September 8
|Noon â€“ 2 p.m.
|ESPN2
|Men’s Doubles Championship
|3 p.m. â€“ 6 p.m.
|ESPN
|Men’s Semifinals #1
|3 p.m. â€“ 6 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Men’s Semifinals #1
|7 p.m. â€“ 10 p.m.
|ESPN
|Men’s Semifinals #2
|7 p.m. â€“ 10 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Men’s Semifinals #2
|Saturday, September 9
|Noon â€“ 2 p.m.
|ESPN3
|Mixed Doubles Championship
|4 p.m. â€“ 7 p.m.
|ESPN
|Women’s Championship
|3:30 p.m. â€“ 4 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|Women’s Championship Preview Special
|4 p.m. â€“ 6:30 p.m.
|Women’s Championship
|Sunday, September 10
|1 p.m. â€“ 3 p.m.
|ESPN
|Women’s Doubles Championship
|3 p.m. â€“ 4 p.m.
|US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special
|4 p.m. â€“ 7 p.m.
|Men’s Championship
|3:30 p.m. â€“ 4 p.m.
|ESPN Deportes
|US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special
|4 p.m. â€“ 8 p.m.
|Men’s Championship
