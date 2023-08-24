How to Watch 2023 US Open Tennis On ESPN by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

Young tennis phenom Carlos Alcaraz will look to defend his title at the 2023 U.S. Open. Tennis greats from around the globe will compete for the title and try to add to their respective trophy cases.

If you’re looking for your fix of tennis action with the world’s best competing, ESPN will have you covered. Fans will be treated to over 260 hours of coverage that will air on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes.

The Men’s Singles Championship will transpire on Sunday, September 10, while the Women’s Singles Championship will conclude on Saturday, September 9.

Below, you can find a detailed schedule with each date of the U.S. Open and how to watch specific coverage:

Date Time (E.T.) Platform(s) Event Tuesday, August 22 11 a.m. â€“ 5 p.m. ESPNEWS Qualifying First Round 11 a.m. â€“ 10 p.m. ESPN+ Qualifying First Round (14 courts) Wednesday, August 23 11 a.m. â€“ 5 p.m. ESPNEWS Qualifying Second Round 11 a.m. â€“ 10 p.m. ESPN+ Qualifying Second Round (14 courts) Thursday, August 24 11 a.m. â€“ 5 p.m. ESPNEWS Qualifying Third Round 11 a.m. â€“ 10 p.m. ESPN+ Qualifying Third Round (14 courts) Friday, August 25 11 a.m. â€“ 5 p.m. ESPNEWS Qualifying Final Round 11 a.m. â€“ 7 p.m. ESPN+ Qualifying Final Round (12 courts) Sunday, August 27 4 p.m. â€“ 5:30 p.m. ESPN SportsCenter at the U.S. Open Monday, August 28 â€“ Sunday, September 10 11 a.m. â€“ 11 p.m. ESPN+, ESPN3 All courts streaming live Monday, August 28 11 a.m. â€“ 2 p.m. ESPN Deportes First Round Noon â€“ 7 p.m. ESPN First Round 7 p.m. â€“ 11 p.m. Primetime at the U.S. Open 9 p.m. â€“ 11 p.m. ESPN Deportes First Round Tuesday, August 29 11 a.m. â€“ 11 p.m. ESPN Deportes First Round Noon â€“ 7 p.m. ESPN First Round 7 p.m. â€“ 11 p.m. ESPN (Arthur Ashe Stadium) ESPN2 (Louis Armstrong Stadium) Primetime at the U.S. Open Wednesday, August 30 11 a.m. â€“ 11 p.m. ESPN Deportes Second Round Noon â€“ 7 p.m. ESPN 7 p.m. â€“ 11 p.m. ESPN (Arthur Ashe Stadium) ESPN2 (Louis Armstrong Stadium) Primetime at the U.S. Open Second Round Thursday, August 31 11 a.m. â€“ 11 p.m. ESPN Deportes Second Round Noon â€“ 6 p.m. ESPN 6 p.m.â€“ 7 p.m. ESPN2 7 p.m. â€“ 11 p.m. ESPN2 Primetime at the U.S. Open Second Round Friday, September 1 11 a.m. â€“ 2 p.m. ESPN Deportes Third Round Noon â€“ 6 p.m. ESPN 6 p.m. â€“ 7 p.m. ESPN2 7 p.m. â€“ 11 p.m. ESPN2 Primetime at the U.S. Open 5 p.m. â€“ 11 p.m. ESPN Deportes Third Round Saturday, September 2 11 a.m. â€“ 7 p.m. ESPN2 Third Round 5 p.m. â€“ 11 p.m. ESPN Deportes 7 p.m. â€“ 11 p.m. ESPN2 Primetime at the U.S. Open Sunday, September 3 11 a.m. â€“ 3 p.m. ESPN Round of 16 3 p.m. â€“ 6 p.m. ABC 6 p.m. â€“ 7 p.m. ESPN2 7 p.m. â€“ 11 p.m. ESPN2 Primetime at the U.S. Open Monday, September 4 Noon â€“ 2 p.m. ESPN Deportes Round of 16 11 a.m. â€“ 7 p.m. ESPN 5 p.m. â€“ 11 p.m. ESPN Deportes 7 p.m. â€“ 11 p.m. ESPN2 Primetime at the U.S. Open Tuesday, September 5 Noon â€“ 5 p.m. ESPN Deportes Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals Noon â€“ 6 p.m. ESPN Men’s and women’s Quarterfinals 7 p.m. â€“ 11 p.m. Primetime at the U.S. Open ESPN Deportes Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals Wednesday, September 6 Noon â€“ 5 p.m. ESPN Deportes Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals Noon â€“ 6 p.m. ESPN 7 p.m. â€“ 11 p.m. ESPN Primetime at the US Open ESPN Deportes Quarterfinals Thursday, September 7 7 p.m. â€“ 11 p.m. ESPN Women’s Semifinals ESPN Deportes Women’s Semifinals Friday, September 8 Noon â€“ 2 p.m. ESPN2 Men’s Doubles Championship 3 p.m. â€“ 6 p.m. ESPN Men’s Semifinals #1 3 p.m. â€“ 6 p.m. ESPN Deportes Men’s Semifinals #1 7 p.m. â€“ 10 p.m. ESPN Men’s Semifinals #2 7 p.m. â€“ 10 p.m. ESPN Deportes Men’s Semifinals #2 Saturday, September 9 Noon â€“ 2 p.m. ESPN3 Mixed Doubles Championship 4 p.m. â€“ 7 p.m. ESPN Women’s Championship 3:30 p.m. â€“ 4 p.m. ESPN Deportes Women’s Championship Preview Special 4 p.m. â€“ 6:30 p.m. Women’s Championship Sunday, September 10 1 p.m. â€“ 3 p.m. ESPN Women’s Doubles Championship 3 p.m. â€“ 4 p.m. US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special 4 p.m. â€“ 7 p.m. Men’s Championship 3:30 p.m. â€“ 4 p.m. ESPN Deportes US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special 4 p.m. â€“ 8 p.m. Men’s Championship

