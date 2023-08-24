How to Watch 2023 US Open Tennis On ESPN

by

2 Hours Ago

Young tennis phenom Carlos Alcaraz will look to defend his title at the 2023 U.S. Open. Tennis greats from around the globe will compete for the title and try to add to their respective trophy cases. 

If you’re looking for your fix of tennis action with the world’s best competing, ESPN will have you covered. Fans will be treated to over 260 hours of coverage that will air on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes. 

The Men’s Singles Championship will transpire on Sunday, September 10, while the Women’s Singles Championship will conclude on Saturday, September 9. 

How to Watch the 2023 U.S. Open

Below, you can find a detailed schedule with each date of the U.S. Open and how to watch specific coverage: 

Date  Time (E.T.)  Platform(s)  Event 
Tuesday, August 22  11 a.m. â€“ 5 p.m.  ESPNEWS  Qualifying First Round 
11 a.m. â€“ 10 p.m.  ESPN+  Qualifying First Round (14 courts) 
Wednesday, August 23  11 a.m. â€“ 5 p.m.  ESPNEWS  Qualifying Second Round 
11 a.m. â€“ 10 p.m.  ESPN+  Qualifying Second Round (14 courts) 
Thursday, August 24  11 a.m. â€“ 5 p.m.  ESPNEWS  Qualifying Third Round 
11 a.m. â€“ 10 p.m.  ESPN+  Qualifying Third Round (14 courts) 
Friday, August 25  11 a.m. â€“ 5 p.m.  ESPNEWS  Qualifying Final Round 
11 a.m. â€“ 7 p.m.  ESPN+  Qualifying Final Round (12 courts) 
Sunday, August 27  4 p.m. â€“ 5:30 p.m.  ESPN  SportsCenter at the U.S. Open 
Monday, August 28 â€“ Sunday, September 10  11 a.m. â€“ 11 p.m.  ESPN+, ESPN3  All courts streaming live 
Monday, August 28  11 a.m. â€“ 2 p.m.  ESPN Deportes  First Round 
Noon â€“ 7 p.m.  ESPN  First Round 
7 p.m. â€“ 11 p.m.  Primetime at the U.S. Open
9 p.m. â€“ 11 p.m.  ESPN Deportes  First Round 
Tuesday, August 29  11 a.m. â€“ 11 p.m.  ESPN Deportes  First Round 
Noon â€“ 7 p.m.  ESPN   First Round 
7 p.m. â€“ 11 p.m.  ESPN (Arthur Ashe Stadium) 

 

ESPN2 (Louis Armstrong Stadium) 

 Primetime at the U.S. Open 
Wednesday, August 30  11 a.m. â€“ 11 p.m.  ESPN Deportes  Second Round 
Noon â€“ 7 p.m.  ESPN 
7 p.m. â€“ 11 p.m.  ESPN (Arthur Ashe Stadium) 

 

ESPN2 (Louis Armstrong Stadium) 

 Primetime at the U.S. Open

 

Second Round 
Thursday, August 31  11 a.m. â€“ 11 p.m.  ESPN Deportes  Second Round 
Noon â€“ 6 p.m.  ESPN 
6 p.m.â€“ 7 p.m.  ESPN2 
7 p.m. â€“ 11 p.m.  ESPN2  Primetime at the U.S. Open

Second Round 
Friday, September 1  11 a.m. â€“ 2 p.m.  ESPN Deportes  Third Round 
Noon â€“ 6 p.m.  ESPN 
6 p.m. â€“ 7 p.m.  ESPN2 
7 p.m. â€“ 11 p.m.  ESPN2  Primetime at the U.S. Open 
5 p.m. â€“ 11 p.m.  ESPN Deportes  Third Round 
Saturday, September 2  11 a.m. â€“ 7 p.m.  ESPN2  Third Round 
5 p.m. â€“ 11 p.m.  ESPN Deportes 
7 p.m. â€“ 11 p.m.  ESPN2  Primetime at the U.S. Open 
Sunday, September 3  11 a.m. â€“ 3 p.m.  ESPN  Round of 16 
3 p.m. â€“ 6 p.m.  ABC 
6 p.m. â€“ 7 p.m.  ESPN2 
7 p.m. â€“ 11 p.m.  ESPN2  Primetime at the U.S. Open 
Monday, September 4  Noon â€“ 2 p.m.  ESPN Deportes  Round of 16 
11 a.m. â€“ 7 p.m.  ESPN  
5 p.m. â€“ 11 p.m.  ESPN Deportes 
7 p.m. â€“ 11 p.m.  ESPN2  Primetime at the U.S. Open 
Tuesday, September 5  Noon â€“ 5 p.m.  ESPN Deportes  Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals 
Noon â€“ 6 p.m.  ESPN  Men’s and women’s Quarterfinals 
7 p.m. â€“ 11 p.m.  Primetime at the U.S. Open 
ESPN Deportes  Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals 
Wednesday, September 6  Noon â€“ 5 p.m.   ESPN Deportes  Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals 
Noon â€“ 6 p.m.  ESPN 

 

 
7 p.m. â€“ 11 p.m.  ESPN  Primetime at the US Open 
ESPN Deportes  Quarterfinals 
Thursday, September 7  7 p.m. â€“ 11 p.m.  ESPN  Women’s Semifinals 
ESPN Deportes  Women’s Semifinals 
Friday, September 8  Noon â€“ 2 p.m.  ESPN2  Men’s Doubles Championship 
3 p.m. â€“ 6 p.m.  ESPN  Men’s Semifinals #1 
3 p.m. â€“ 6 p.m.  ESPN Deportes  Men’s Semifinals #1 
7 p.m. â€“ 10 p.m.  ESPN  Men’s Semifinals #2  
7 p.m. â€“ 10 p.m.  ESPN Deportes  Men’s Semifinals #2 
Saturday, September 9  Noon â€“ 2 p.m.  ESPN3  Mixed Doubles Championship 
4 p.m. â€“ 7 p.m.  ESPN  Women’s Championship 
3:30 p.m. â€“ 4 p.m.  ESPN Deportes  Women’s Championship Preview Special 
4 p.m. â€“ 6:30 p.m.  Women’s Championship 
Sunday, September 10  1 p.m. â€“ 3 p.m.   ESPN  Women’s Doubles Championship 
3 p.m. â€“ 4 p.m.  US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special
4 p.m. â€“ 7 p.m.  Men’s Championship 
3:30 p.m. â€“ 4 p.m.  ESPN Deportes  US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special 
4 p.m. â€“ 8 p.m.  Men’s Championship 

