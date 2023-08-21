Is Joe Burrow's Injury Worse Than the Bengals Are Letting On? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

As the NFL preseason progresses, there’s growing uncertainty surrounding Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. A few weeks ago, Burrow suffered a calf strain, and since then, fans and analysts haven’t seen or heard much about his condition. Today, Bengals coach Zac Taylor made a statement claiming that Burrow looks as good as he’s ever looked. However, many are skeptical of this optimistic assessment.

With a calf strain, it’s hard to imagine that Burrow could be at his peak performance. If he’s the best he’s ever looked, then go play him in the third preseason game this week. It seems unlikely he’s fully fit yet if he’s still sitting.

The fact that Burrow hasn’t been showcased or discussed much since his injury raises questions about the severity of his condition. If Burrow indeed looked as good as Taylor claims, one would expect to see him in action during the preseason. The hesitance to put Burrow on the field could indicate that the Bengals are concerned about his health and might be downplaying the injury.

Some speculate that the injury might be more severe than the team has led on. The general consensus is that the Bengals are apprehensive about their star quarterback’s condition, which could have implications for the upcoming season. If you look at the betting boards, many books have taken the Bengals’ game off the board, further reinforcing this notion of uncertainty.

As the season approaches, all eyes are on Burrow to see how he performs in the first real game. Only then will fans and analysts know whether he’s as good as he’s ever looked, as Coach Taylor claimed. If the injury lingers, it could spell trouble for the Bengals, especially if they have to face teams like the division rival, the Cleveland Browns, in Week 1 without their star quarterback at full strength.

There’s no denying that Burrow’s health is vital to the Bengals’ success this season. If he can’t play at his best due to the lingering injury, it could significantly impact the team’s performance and prospects for the season. Until more information comes to light or Burrow takes the field, these questions will continue to have legs.

