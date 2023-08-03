Miami Dolphins Futures Odds: Can the Fins Exceed Expectations? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Miami Dolphins present bettors with intriguing options for the upcoming NFL season. Their odds of making the playoffs stand at -105, which is appealing given their prospects this year. They also have an over/under win total of 9.5 for the season, presenting another opportunity for bettors.

When it comes to individual player accolades, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is priced at 16 to 1 to take home the MVP trophy. The Dolphins’ odds for the AFC title are 11 to 1, while their Super Bowl odds are 20 to 1.

There’s good reason to be bullish on the Dolphins this year. With their abundant talent, they could take at least 10 or 11 games this season, translating to a 10-7 or 11-6 record. This would comfortably see them exceed their current win total of 9.5.

Of course, there are some potential hurdles to navigate, such as the injury to key player Jalen Ramsey, which certainly hurts the secondary. However, given his status as a freak athlete, he could be back by the 3rd or 4th week of November at the earliest or by the first week of December at the latest.

So, if you’re looking for betting futures to take advantage of, don’t overlook the Miami Dolphins. They have the talent and the drive to make the playoffs and potentially even vie for the AFC title. If things go their way, a Super Bowl appearance might not be out of the question, either.

