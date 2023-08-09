Miami Marlins Updated Pennant and World Series Odds by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

The Miami Marlins had a strong 2.5 months during the regular season, but they’ve recently struggled to play winning baseball. Will that change moving forward, and can they make a run at a wild-card spot in the National League? The Marlins were expected to be improved, but it was almost a longshot they’d be in playoff contention heading into the year.

Below, we’ll look into Miami’s odds of winning the National League and World Series and whether or not they’re worth backing.

One of the biggest changes for the Marlins in the offseason was hiring new manager Skip Schumaker. The former utility journeyman, most notably with the St. Louis Cardinals, has found success and gotten much more out of this roster than many thought he would be capable of. Heading into action on August 9, the Marlins sit 59-56, which has them a half-game out of a wild-card spot. Even though the Marlins are still very much in the playoff picture, they’ve won just three of their last ten games and have really fallen over since the start of July.

Miami’s offense has seen some nice performance, but you’d still like to see a little more length in their lineup. Their rotation has also been solid, even in a year where Sandy Alcantara hasn’t been his typical high-end self. If Alcantara can get back on track during the final two months, there’s good reason to be bullish about how this team stacks up on the National League side of the bracket. The Marlins’ solid +3500 odds are just a bonus.

With a rotation headlined by Jesus Luzardo, Sandy Alcantara, and youngster Eury Perez, the Marlins have quietly built a solid group of starting pitchers. What’s nice about this starting staff is that there’s room for growth, factoring that there are many young arms present here. It’s typically not a good omen for a team with almost three times the odds to win the World Series compared to their Pennant odds. This highlights that the Marlins are not only long shots to win the Pennant but even bigger underdogs to win the World Series.

If Jazz Chisholm can continue developing into a star down the stretch, this should help make the Marlins’ futures odds more appealing. Even if the rest of the year goes perfectly for the Marlins with their player development and results, it’s hard to make sense of backing them to win the World Series at +9000.

