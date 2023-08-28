Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago Cubs Betting Preview by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The Milwaukee Brewers are on a roll, having secured eight consecutive wins. This fiery streak has catapulted them to a commanding lead in the NL Central. They now lead the Chicago Cubs by four games and the Cincinnati Reds by six. With the momentum firmly in the Brewers’ court, the Cubs have a mountain to climb if they hope to reclaim the top spot.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

A pivotal matchup is on the horizon as the Brewers square off against the Cubs at Wrigley. The odds currently favor the Cubs at -134. With Jameson Taillon taking the mound for Chicago and Wade Miley stepping up for Milwaukee, this clash promises to be a nail-biter. The game’s total is pegged at nine runs.

But let’s break down the Cubs’ batting performance over the past month. There’s a stark contrast when comparing their proficiency against left-handed and right-handed pitchers. Against righties, the Cubs have been on fire. But against left-handers? The numbers tell a different story:

Nico Hoerner : .418 weighted on-base percentage

: .418 weighted on-base percentage Jeimer Candelario : .433 wOBA

: .433 wOBA Dansby Swanson : .263 wOBA

: .263 wOBA Ian Happ : .216 wOBA

: .216 wOBA Cody Bellinger : .299 wOBA

: .299 wOBA Seiya Suzuki : .199 wOBA

: .199 wOBA Patrick Wisdom : .137 wOBA

: .137 wOBA Nick Madrigal: .254 wOBA

Also, Taillon’s recent pitching hasn’t exactly been commendable. Hence, expecting a high-scoring game might be a bit of a stretch. If you’re placing bets, you might consider leaning towards the under. And given the circumstances, there could be value in taking a chance on the Brewers, even at a slight dog price.

When we peek at the odds to clinch the NL Central, the Brewers are in the driver’s seat at -340. The Cubs trail behind at +270. Meanwhile, the Reds, once contenders, have drifted down to +2000. Those odds might look enticing if you have faith in the Cubs bouncing back in this series. But remember, everything starts with this upcoming series. So, choose your bets wisely and get ready for some electrifying baseball!

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.