NFL Coach of the Year Odds Analysis: Lions' Dan Campbell Leads the Way by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The NFL season is just around the corner, and the futures market is heating up with bets on the Coach of the Year award. Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has emerged as the betting favorite for the award at 9 to 1-odds. Campbell has the most tickets, and money wagered on him, making him the biggest liability for sportsbooks. It seems that Campbell’s no-nonsense, all-American approach has won over the hearts of many bettors.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Despite the hype surrounding Campbell and the Lions, there are other contenders to consider in the race for the Coach of the Year award. Pete Carroll (+2000) of the Seattle Seahawks, for example, could be a viable alternative. The Seahawks have had strong drafts in recent years and look to be on the upswing. Some sports analysts have already placed bets on the Seahawks to win their division, indicating a potential shift in the NFC West hierarchy.

Carroll led the Seahawks to a competitive season last year, and there was some discussion about him being a contender for the Coach of the Year award. Ultimately, the award went to Brian Daboll of the New York Giants, who turned the G-men’s fortunes around and led them to the playoffs. However, Carroll’s performance last season suggests he remains a strong candidate for the award.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

Denver Broncos bench boss Sean Payton (+1400), Arthur Smith (+1400) of the Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets head man Robert Saleh (+1600), and Jacksonville Jaguars’ Doug Pederson (+2000) are a few other interesting options in the race.

In the ever-changing NFL landscape, anything is possible. While Campbell is currently the favorite, the competition is fierce, and the award could go to any number of coaches. The success of their respective teams will play a crucial role in determining the outcome of this year’s Coach of the Year race.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.