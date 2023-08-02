NFL Futures Betting Insights: Make or Miss Playoffs by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago

Football fans are gearing up for the NFL season and thinking about which teams will eventually make the playoffs. With that, the football betting world is buzzing with activity. Based on the BetMGM Sportsbook Insights, let’s delve into the most bet teams to get to the postseason.

Most bet (tickets) teams to make/miss playoffs

Broncos

Steelers

Browns

When it comes to the most bet teams to make or miss the playoffs based on the number of tickets, the Broncos, the Steelers, and the Browns top the list. These teams have attracted the most attention from bettors, who are banking on their performance in the playoffs.

Most bet (money) teams to make/miss playoffs

Commanders

Steelers

Patriots

As for the most bet teams to make or miss the playoffs in terms of money, the top three are the Commanders, the Steelers, and the Patriots. These teams have the highest monetary investment from the bettors who are taking a gamble on their playoff chances.

Most bet (tickets) teams to MAKE playoffs

Broncos +200

Steelers +145

Browns +100

Breaking it down further, the teams that most bettors are backing to MAKE the playoffs based on tickets are the Broncos at +200, the Steelers at +145, and the Browns at +100. These teams have received the most tickets backing their entry into the playoffs.

Most bet (money) teams to MAKE playoffs

Commanders +375

Patriots +240

Seahawks -120

When it comes to the amount of money wagered on teams to MAKE the playoffs, the Commanders, with odds of +375, the Patriots at +240, and the Seahawks at -120, are leading the pack.

Most bet (tickets) teams to MISS playoffs

Jets +115

Lions +145

Bengals +280

As for the teams that bettors are betting to MISS the playoffs based on tickets, the Jets, with odds of +115, the Lions at +145, and the Bengals at +280, top the list.

Most bet (money) teams to MISS playoffs

Steelers -175

Jets +115

Packers -200

In terms of money wagered the teams that bettors think will MISS the playoffs are the Steelers at -175, the Jets at +115, and the Packers at -200.

These insights give us a fascinating snapshot of the betting world’s beliefs and expectations for the upcoming NFL season. These odds could change dramatically as the year progresses and playoffs draw closer, creating an ever-evolving and engaging betting landscape.

