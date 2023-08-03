NFL Hall of Fame Game Betting Insights: Do the Jets or Browns Have the Edge? by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago

Are you ready for some football! The NFL preseason kicks off with the annual tradition of starting the new football year with the Hall of Fame game from Canton, Ohio. The New York Jets will take on the Cleveland Browns in a battle of two teams with much higher expectations going into this season. So, where does the smart money lie? Let’s deep-dive into the stats provided by BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jets vs. Browns Spread

To kick off, let’s talk spreads. The opening line for this game had the Jets at +1.5, slight underdogs coming into this match. Interestingly, the current spread moved a full field goal as it now stands at -1.5 for the Jets, signaling a considerable swing in the betting market. It seems the bettors have gained confidence in New York’s ability to cover this number.

With 52% of bets and a whopping 77% of the handle having gone toward the Jets, there’s a confident public sentiment leaning toward New York. This significant betting volume shows that most bettors believe the Jets will outperform the Browns.

Jets vs. Browns Over/Under Total

The over/under total opened and currently remains at 33.5. It looks like both squares and sharps see a low-scoring affair, with 59% of tickets and 68% of the handle going under this total. Much less are seeing a higher scoring affair, with 41% of bets and 32% of the handle now being placed on the over. This further emphasizes the bettors’ expectation of a defensive match-up with fewer points on the board. Historically the Hall of Fame game has seen very low scores.

Jets vs. Browns Moneyline

Lastly, we have the moneyline where the Jets opened at +100, while the Browns were at -120. The current ML odds flipped with New York at -125, whereas Cleveland is now at +105.

The percentage of bets on the Jets’ ML stand at just 40%, but they are taking in 64% of the handle, which suggests some big money backing New York. On the other hand, Cleveland has the most tickets at 60% but a much lower handle at 36%, suggesting they are seeing significant backing from the public.

All in all, while the betting market shows a consistent trend favoring the Jets, it’s essential to remember that anything can happen in a game of football. Use these insights as a guide, but always trust your judgment when placing your bets. Here’s to an exciting game!

