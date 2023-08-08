NFL Season Long Props: Can Aaron Rodgers Join the 30+ Pass TD Club With the Jets? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

As we eagerly await the upcoming NFL season, there’s no better time to dive into some intriguing season-long prop bets. Let’s examine the odds and potential for various quarterbacks to surpass the 30+ passing touchdowns mark.

Everyone expects Patrick Mahomes to clear this threshold effortlessly, as he does every season. But betting on him won’t yield much with odds at -550. It’s just too predictable.

For more potential returns, consider these options:

Josh Allen and Joe Burrow , both at -240

and , both at Justin Herbert with odds of -165

with odds of Kirk Cousins set at -110

But here’s a surprising standout: Aaron Rodgers at +125.

Over the last couple of years, Rodgers’ touchdown stats have hovered close to this benchmark, sometimes surpassing it and occasionally falling short. Given that Allen, Burrow, and others come with steeper odds (like -240, where an injury could wipe out any potential winnings), the focus naturally shifts to Herbert, Cousins, and especially Rodgers.

Despite some critics arguing otherwise, Aaron Rodgers remains a prime contender in this race. Sure, last year saw him toss 26 touchdown passes in a Packers offense that leaned heavily on its running game and boasted a relatively inexperienced receiving corps. But there’s more to the story.

This season sees Rodgers reunite with Nathaniel Hackett. For context, Hackett previously coached Rodgers to consecutive MVP titles in 2020 and 2021. Under Hackett’s guidance over three years in Green Bay, Rodgers delivered 39 touchdown passes in just 17 games. This stellar performance comfortably clears the mark we’re looking at here.

Given his history and the potential shift in the New York Jets‘ offensive strategy towards a more pass-heavy approach, Rodgers stands a genuine chance of achieving what only one quarterback has managed in the franchise’s history â€“ surpassing 30 touchdown throws in a season.

And who was that iconic Jets quarterback? Ryan Fitzpatrick, with a tally of 31 touchdowns back in 2015. Quite the revelation!

While the odds might seem tempting for some of the younger QBs, there’s significant value in considering seasoned pros like Rodgers, especially given his proven track record and the changing dynamics in the Jets’ offense. Betting enthusiasts, you’ve got some decisions to make but we like the lean to the future Hall of Famer.

