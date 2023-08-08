NFL Season Long Props: Rookie Running Back Will Hit 1,000+ Yards by SportsGrid 44 minutes ago

The 1,000-yard rushing mark in the NFL has become somewhat of an endangered species. With the league’s increased focus on passing attacks, securing this benchmark isn’t the given it once was. However, a few key names stand out as potential contenders to eclipse this mark.

Firstly, there’s Nick Chubb. Without his previous partner in the backfield, Kareem Hunt, Chubb seems poised to be the primary ball carrier, making him the easiest pick on the board.

On the other hand, Jonathan Taylor is a bit of a question mark. With uncertainty surrounding his future in Indianapolis, it’s tough to advocate betting on him. Stay away for now.

Derrick Henry, the king of ground and pound, appears to be a solid bet, especially over 17 games. Henry’s quest seems very achievable, needing an average of about 40 yards a game.

However, the one player catching eyes this season is rookie Bijan Robinson. Despite being a newcomer, Robinson’s dynamic playing style and sheer talent have drawn attention. Some teams even considered him the top talent in this year’s draft. And while his odds of reaching 1,000 yards sit at -195, indicating he’s a firm favorite, more attractive bets might be available for him.

For instance, the Atlanta Falcons, who ran the ball second most among NFL teams last year, just behind the Chicago Bears, are likely to utilize Robinson heavily. It’s worth noting that the Bears only eclipsed the Falcons in rushing due to quarterback Justin Fields’ knack for turning passing plays into QB runs.

Atlanta’s coach, Arthur Smith, is anticipated to offer Robinson numerous opportunities. There’s even a bet available on FanDuel that suggests Robinson could lead the NFL in rushing yards.

Other notable mentions include Josh Jacobs at -145 and Saquon Barkley at -115. Yet, for many bettors, the allure might lie in identifying potential underdogs or betting against the tide. This involves predicting which touted rushers might fall short of the mark.

To wrap up, while Robinson and Chubb seem like the frontrunners, Robinson offers more potential return on investment. His skills, combined with Atlanta’s run-heavy system, might make him the rookie to watch and bet on this season.

