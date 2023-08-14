NFL Season Predictions: NFC North Over/Under Win Totals by SportsGrid 49 minutes ago

With the 2023 NFL regular season getting closer, we’ll get you set for the ride with insights on each team in the NFC North and their over/under win totals. Click on the links below for a more detailed analysis of each team in the North.

SportsGrid will preview each division with NFL season win total OVER/UNDER predictions for all 32 teams.

AFC East | AFC North | AFC South | AFC West | NFC East| NFC West

Chicago Bears– 7.5 Wins (OVER -112/UNDER -108)

The Bears have a leg up with the sixth-easiest schedule in the league. Even just looking at that, you can’t fully trust this team that only compiled three wins last season. They need to step up big time, especially in the unpredictable NFC North. That said, betting on them finishing under 7.5 wins at -108 odds is a strong value play that warrants consideration.

Cook’s Pick: Under 7.5 wins (-108)

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Detroit Lions – 9.5 Wins (OVER -122/UNDER +100)

Heading into the 2023-24 season, the Lions face the 11th easiest schedule. Though this is based on last season’s records, it’s a break for a Detroit squad pushing for double-digit W’s. Nobody’s ruling out an improved group, but saying they’re primed for 10+ wins? Not so fast. This team will step up in places, but betting on Jared Goff to quarterback them to 10 victories? That’s a tough sell. Despite the buzz for more, we’re siding with under 9.5 wins at +100.

Cook’s Pick: Under 9.5 wins (+100)

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL props picks all season long.

Green Bay Packers – 7.5 Wins (OVER -122/UNDER +100)

The Packers face a mid-tier schedule this season. This is beneficial for a squad led by a young QB. The NFC’s packed with mysteries, and Green Bay’s no exception. Remember, the Pack have been a strong NFC force for the past ten years. Can Jordan Love keep up that tradition as QB1? Last season, they clinched eight victories despite an underwhelming performance from Aaron Rodgers. This season? The roster’s looking sharper. We’re confident about them hitting over 7.5 wins with odds at -122.

Cook’s Pick: Over 7.5 wins (-122)

Minnesota Vikings – 8.5 Wins (OVER -142/UNDER +116)

Minnesota’s facing a tough challenge this season, squaring off against the league’s eighth-most difficult schedule. While the Vikings might not replicate their 13-win success, the talent they’re packing could still drive them to notch double-digit victories this 2023-24 campaign.

Cook’s Pick: Over 8.5 wins (-142)

Watch out for the Detroit Lions, as analysts forecast them making waves. Eyes are on the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears to see if they’re gearing up for better years. And don’t forget the Minnesota Vikings were the class of this group last year. Regardless of who comes out on top of the division, the North should be a wild ride all season.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.