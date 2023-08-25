NFL Season Preview: AFC South Bold Predictions by SportsGrid 42 Minutes Ago

The AFC South could be the worst division in football, but we still have to show them some love. The Jacksonville Jaguars are presumed to run away with the division, but the other three squads cannot be ignored as they have some exciting prospects in the upcoming season.

Here are our bold predictions for how this division will look.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence is a Top-5 Passer

In the first year of the Trevor Lawrence and Doug Pederson marriage, they shattered expectations. Lawrence took the leap, got out from under Urban Meyer, and now projects as a top-five quarterback. I expect that to come this season. Chemistry can be everything in the NFL, and another year for Lawrence under Pederson’s tutelage will make the difference. Plus, he has an elite group of weapons. While Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, and Evan Engram were better than expected, adding Calvin Ridley into the mix takes this offense to another level. The Jaguars are destined to win their division, and I look forward to seeing how far Lawrence can take them in the postseason.

Tennessee Titans

Chig Okonkwo Leads Team in Receiving Yards

Minus Derrick Henry, the Titans are a mess offensively. They can’t find a quarterback, can’t build an offensive line, and keep signing aging receivers to fill a void. Don’t forget they traded away AJ Brown! Looking ahead to the Titans’ 2023 passing game, there isn’t much to be excited about. Whoever is at quarterback will underwhelm, and DeAndre Hopkins will be hurt by October. That leaves tight end Chig Okonkwo, who impressed in the second half of his rookie season in 2022 and should be poised for a leap with a more significant role. From Week 1, the Titans should lean on Chig heavily, and I anticipate seeing him finish as a top-ten tight end in football by the season’s end.

Indianapolis Colts

Anthony Richardson Wins Offensive Rookie of the Year

Who knows what the Colts are doing with Jonathan Taylor, but at least they found their future quarterback and wasted no time in naming him the starter. Coming out of Florida, there were plenty of understandable doubts about Anthony Richardson‘s ability to be a pure quarterback. However, his physical traits and arm talent were too much to pass up on. He’s a project, but I have endless confidence in the Colts’ new head coach, Shane Steichen. Expect him to put Richardson in the best position to succeed immediately. Coming in from the Eagles, Steichen played a crucial part in transitioning Jalen Hurts into an MVP-caliber quarterback, making it plausible he improves Richardson’s game immediately. His style of play will always have him in the highlight reels, boosting his national appeal and making him a frontrunner to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Houston Texans

Threaten for Playoff Spot

I’m way higher on the Texans than most, and while calling them a potential playoff team is a stretch, these are bold predictions, after all. CJ Stroud will bring stability to the Texans offense from Day 1, behind an offensive line that will be better than many expect. Looking at his weapons, Dalton Schultz will play a significant role at tight end, with a wide receiver room that has boom or bust potential and multiple exciting young players. Defensively, they lack talent collectively, but DeMeco Ryans will work his magic and maximize the talent at his disposal, with Will Anderson Jr. likely to win Defensive Rookie of the Year. People will keep counting out this Texans team, which I believe is precisely what they want.

