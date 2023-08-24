NFL Season Preview: NFC South Bold Predictions by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The NFC South was arguably the worst division in the NFL last year and more of the same looks to continue in the 2023 campaign. Indeed anything can happen in this division, so here are bold predictions for each team and how their season will look.

Carolina Panthers

Defense Shines

Much of the rhetoric surrounding the Carolina Panthers stems on the offensive side of the ball, understandably so with Bryce Young now under center and Frank Reich at the helm. However, we have much larger expectations for how their defense will look. Bringing in well-respected football mind Ejiro Evero as defensive coordinator will provide an immediate boost, but plenty of players are looking to break out. Brian Burns is one of the most elite pass-rushers in football, and Derrick Brown should flourish in a 3-4 scheme, solidifying the front. Frankie Luvu and Shaq Thompson create one of the more underrated linebacker corps and football, with the backend looking solid with Jaycee Horn and Jeremy Chinn leading the way. If their defense comes to play as we think they will and the offense takes off, we’re looking at a playoff team in Carolina.

New Orleans Saints

Chris Olave Takes Off

The New Orleans Saints are an interesting bunch. Last year they fell well short of expectations primarily due to injury issues plaguing all aspects of their team, but on paper, they have the talent to compete near the top of the conference. Heading into 2023 now, who knows what we’re getting out of new quarterback Derek Carr and a defense that lacks continuity. Plus, it’s hard to assert confidence in head coach Dennis Allen. That being said, we have all the confidence in the world in Chris Olave, who is ready to take off. Among all rookies in 2022, Olave averaged the most yards per game with Andy Dalton. Say what you want about Derek Carr translating to wins, he’ll sling it, and he should quickly emerge as his number one target, even considering Michael Thomas.

Atlanta Falcons

Win Division

People are too quick to forget the Atlanta Falcons when thinking of the NFC South. They can be legit. Last year, they managed seven wins while getting some of the worst quarterback play with Marcus Mariota. He was that bad. How Desmond Ridder looks remains to be seen, but he showed flashes last season and has received positive feedback from how he’s looked training camp. There is enough there to be hopeful. Around Ridder, their offensive line has elite potential, with Drake London and Kyle Pitts being great weapons and Bijan Robinson having Offensive Rookie of the Year expectations. They added multiple starters to bolster the defensive side of the ball via free agency, with All-Pro caliber safety Jessie Bates being a game-changer. A lot needs to go right for the Falcons, but in a weak NFC South, they can, and they will. They’ll have a home playoff game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Todd Bowles Fired, QB Issues Plague Team

Tom Brady left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers high and dry at the quarterback spot, but that’s the sacrifice you make to roster build around a 45-year-old quarterback, regardless if he’s the greatest football player of all time. The Buccaneers have nothing. Kyle Trask, his presumed successor, has been inconsistent throughout training camp and is now in a quarterback battle with Baker Mayfield. Let me tell you, if Trask can’t convincingly win the job over Baker, there is a problem. The Bucs still have plenty of talented pieces on their defense, but their offensive line is regressing. They might have the worst running back corps in football, and as good as Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are, Brady isn’t throwing them the ball anymore. Todd Bowles is on a sinking ship, and after struggling last season to solidify himself as an NFL coach, that will only get much worse without Brady bailing him out.

