Orioles on Deadline Day: The Dark Horse of Betting Markets

As the clock ticks closer to the 6:00 p.m. ET MLB trade deadline, analysts and enthusiasts are watching the betting markets with keen interest. But which team could see the most movement?

Surprisingly, the Baltimore Orioles started the day at +1700 to win the World Series and have already moved to +1500.

There’s little on the public radar regarding the Orioles’ strategic moves. It makes the Orioles an intriguing bet. They can considerably jump in the odds, provided they make a significant move.

Imagine, for example, they were in talks with the Chicago White Sox about trading some high-end prospects for someone like Dylan Cease. If something of that magnitude transpires, there’s no doubt that the Orioles could slide from +1700 to +1200 or even +900. Their price at 6:01 p.m. has the potential to move significantly more than any other team.

Of course, a counterargument could be, what if the Los Angeles Dodgers acquired Justin Verlander? Sure, but that would only boost their odds from +450 to something like +300.

Remember, this is all conjecture. But that’s the beauty of deadline day. Uncertainty looms large, which is why the Orioles present such an intriguing proposition. In the grand scheme of things, the Orioles could make the most significant leap in odds by the end of the day. Will they? Only time will tell.

