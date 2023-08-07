Ottawa Senators Futures Odds: Stanley Cup, Atlantic Division, Eastern Conference by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

Ottawa Senators Atlantic Division Odds

The Senators’ division odds are +1100, the third-longest in the division:

Maple Leafs: +300

Bruins: +325

Lightning: +325

Panthers: +550

Sabres: +900

Senators: +1100

Red Wings: +1600

Canadiens: +6600

The Senators last won the division in 2005-06.

Ottawa Senators Eastern Conference Odds

The Senators’ conference odds are +2000, the third-longest among Atlantic Division teams:

Bruins: +600

Maple Leafs: +600

Lightning: +700

Panthers: +900

Sabres: +1800

Senators: +2000

Red Wings: +3000

Canadiens: +8000

The Senators last won the conference in 2006-07.

Ottawa Senators Stanley Cup Odds

The Senators’ Stanley Cup odds are +4000, the third-longest among Atlantic Division teams:

Maple Leafs: +900

Bruins: +1100

Lightning: +1400

Panthers: +1800

Sabres: +3500

Senators: +4000

Red Wings: +5000

Canadiens: +15000

The Senators have yet to win a Stanley Cup.

