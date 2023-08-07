Ottawa Senators Futures Odds: Stanley Cup, Atlantic Division, Eastern Conference

1 hours ago

At the BetMGM online sportsbook, you can bet on updated Ottawa Senators’ futures odds, including Stanley Cup odds and Atlantic Division odds.

Ottawa Senators Atlantic Division Odds

The Senators’ division odds are +1100, the third-longest in the division: 

  • Maple Leafs: +300
  • Bruins: +325
  • Lightning: +325
  • Panthers: +550
  • Sabres: +900
  • Senators: +1100
  • Red Wings: +1600
  • Canadiens: +6600

The Senators last won the division in 2005-06.

Ottawa Senators Eastern Conference Odds

The Senators’ conference odds are +2000, the third-longest among Atlantic Division teams:

  • Bruins: +600
  • Maple Leafs: +600
  • Lightning: +700
  • Panthers: +900
  • Sabres: +1800
  • Senators: +2000
  • Red Wings: +3000
  • Canadiens: +8000

The Senators last won the conference in 2006-07.

Ottawa Senators Stanley Cup Odds

The Senators’ Stanley Cup odds are +4000, the third-longest among Atlantic Division teams:

  • Maple Leafs: +900
  • Bruins: +1100
  • Lightning: +1400
  • Panthers: +1800
  • Sabres: +3500
  • Senators: +4000
  • Red Wings: +5000
  • Canadiens: +15000

The Senators have yet to win a Stanley Cup. 

Thumbnail photo via Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports

