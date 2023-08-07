Ottawa Senators Futures Odds: Stanley Cup, Atlantic Division, Eastern Conference
Ottawa Senators Atlantic Division Odds
The Senators’ division odds are +1100, the third-longest in the division:
- Maple Leafs: +300
- Bruins: +325
- Lightning: +325
- Panthers: +550
- Sabres: +900
- Senators: +1100
- Red Wings: +1600
- Canadiens: +6600
The Senators last won the division in 2005-06.
Ottawa Senators Eastern Conference Odds
The Senators’ conference odds are +2000, the third-longest among Atlantic Division teams:
- Bruins: +600
- Maple Leafs: +600
- Lightning: +700
- Panthers: +900
- Sabres: +1800
- Senators: +2000
- Red Wings: +3000
- Canadiens: +8000
The Senators last won the conference in 2006-07.
Ottawa Senators Stanley Cup Odds
The Senators’ Stanley Cup odds are +4000, the third-longest among Atlantic Division teams:
- Maple Leafs: +900
- Bruins: +1100
- Lightning: +1400
- Panthers: +1800
- Sabres: +3500
- Senators: +4000
- Red Wings: +5000
- Canadiens: +15000
The Senators have yet to win a Stanley Cup.
